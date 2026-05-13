Hardik Pandya better off without Mumbai Indians; Lucknow, Delhi, Kolkata ready to welcome him with open arms

Hardik Pandya is not your average cricketer. Cricketing skills aside, he is flamboyant, borderline cocky and supremely confident in his abilities. While these are valuable traits in elite sport, putting multiple strong personalities on the same path can often lead to friction. Hardik the cricketer is insanely talented. He remains India’s No. 1 all-rounder; someone the team can bank on to deliver. But somehow, someway, with the Mumbai Indians, it simply hasn’t added up. If Hardik Pandya leaves Mumbai Indians, which franchise should he go to? (AP)

Three seasons in, and all Hardik and MI have to show for their partnership is a Playoff finish, one Mumbai barely scraped into. For MI fans, 2024 and 2026 are seasons they would rather forget. This is a franchise built on history, on winning games and tournaments from seemingly unwinnable positions. In 2014, they reached the Playoffs after losing their first seven matches. In 2017, they defended 11 runs in the final over. In 2019, they defended one run off the last ball. From producing unforgettable moments to barely delivering a single memorable match, MI’s downfall is alarming. And although Hardik alone cannot be blamed for it, he has been as much a part of the decline as anyone else.

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While there may not be an immediate threat to Hardik’s captaincy or his position at Mumbai Indians, the partnership increasingly feels like a recipe for disaster. The classic adage – too many chefs spoil the broth – holds true here. For India, Hardik remains a giant. Even for MI, when he was not captain, he was a force of nature, with the Pandya brothers and Kieron Pollard forming the core of a middle order capable of winning matches out of nowhere. That brand of players no longer exists. And while Suryakumar Yadav’s lack of runs, Jasprit Bumrah’s dip in wicket-taking returns and Rohit Sharma missing five matches have all contributed to yet another woeful campaign, the captain himself has flattered to deceive.

Hardik’s aura off the field has grabbed just as much attention. With a new relationship in the spotlight, the all-rounder has attracted a fair bit of unwelcome scrutiny. And while there is nothing inherently wrong with it – he certainly isn’t the only one doing so – the timing has only fuelled rumours of a rift. Two years after Hardik was infamously booed at the Wankhede, a similar public sentiment appears to be brewing once again. Hardik has missed MI’s last three matches and has not travelled with the squad for the next game either. And while the late-night training video posted at 1:30 AM has sparked all sorts of speculation, it would hardly be surprising if Hardik has already played his last game for MI. The return of his back spasm, for the third time in his career, is hardly encouraging either.

Writing on the wall The volatile nature of the IPL has led to several high-profile breakups, but MI parting ways with Hardik – or vice versa – is unlikely to hurt either side in the long run. The decision to bring Hardik back has clearly not worked, and what hasn’t clicked in three years is unlikely to suddenly change down the road. No new captain in recent IPL history has survived long without delivering results, much less after finishing with the wooden spoon or near the bottom of the table. In 2021, David Warner was stripped of the Sunrisers Hyderabad captaincy, replaced and eventually dropped from the Playing XI, leading to a public fallout. Ravindra Jadeja’s brief and turbulent stint as CSK captain became another storm that played out in full public view. Something similar unfolded between Sanju Samson and Rajasthan Royals last season as well, and don’t forget… KL Rahul left Lucknow Super Giants after that animated exchange with owner Sanjiv Goenka.

If things go awry between MI and Hardik, Pandya would likely emerge as the bigger beneficiary. A player of his calibre will always remain in demand, and while the IPL increasingly keeps one eye on the future, someone like Hardik is virtually irreplaceable. LSG, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and even Sunrisers Hyderabad would be licking their lips at the prospect of landing him. The Capitals, under Axar Patel, have at times looked directionless. When a captain does not exude confidence, it can easily filter through the dressing room. Similarly, LSG, much like MI, have had little to celebrate since making Rishabh Pant the costliest player in IPL history at the 2024 auction. SRH, meanwhile, could find themselves without Pat Cummins next season, with Australia expected to prioritise international commitments, including the Ashes and the World Cup. Kolkata too may need a long-term captain beyond the ageing Ajinkya Rahane.

The prospect of Hardik leading any of these three franchises is undeniably exciting. Ideally, Pant would be expected to get a longer run at LSG, but if a blockbuster trade ever materialises, a Hardik-for-Pant swap may make the most sense for both sides. A huge part of Hardik’s success at Gujarat Titans stemmed from the environment around him. A newly-formed franchise, a supportive coach and a core of young players. That is precisely the kind of setup LSG, DC, KKR and, to a certain extent, SRH currently offer. In such an environment, Hardik could once again become the alpha male, rediscovering his mojo.