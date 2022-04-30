Home / Cricket / IPL 2022: MS Dhoni back as CSK captain after Ravindra Jadeja steps down
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni back as CSK captain after Ravindra Jadeja steps down

  • Jadeja has taken the decision to focus and concentrate more on his game
Ravindra Jadeja; MS Dhoni
Ravindra Jadeja; MS Dhoni
Published on Apr 30, 2022 07:17 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

After a poor start to the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) of the defending champions, Ravindra Jadeja has decided to step down from the tole of captaincy and has requested MS Dhoni to lead Chennai Super Kings again. Jadeja has taken the decision to focus and concentrate more on his game. (Follow IPL 2022 Full Coverage)

“MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game,” read the CSK statement.

The 2021 champions incurred one of their worst start to a season as they lost their first four games in a row before claiming their first victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 12. And just when it was expected for a turnaround for CSK under the leadership of Jadeja, CSK lost two more matches in their next three games to stand ninth in the points table.

ALSO READ: 'Virat scores ODI half century in T20': Twitter fumes at Kohli's strike rate despite scoring maiden fifty in IPL 2022

Jadeja was handed over the leadership role two days before the start of IPL 2022 with Dhoni relinquishing the role. And despite the immense support he has had from his teammates, CSK have failed to get off to the desired start in IPL 2022.

In addition to CSK's poor run of form, Jadeja too has struggled in the tournament, scoring just 112 runs in 92 balls at a strike rate of 121.7 with a boundary every 8.3 balls while also picking five wickets in eight innings at an economy rate of 8.19.

Chennai will play their ninth game this season against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Their campaign hangs on a thread presently having acquired just four wins in eight matches.

ms dhoni ipl 2022 ipl chennai super kings ravindra jadeja
