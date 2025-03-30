Hardik Pandya blames 'unprofessional' act for GT loss, asks batters to get their act together: 'Basic errors cost us...'

Mumbai Indians have made an unfavourable start to the fresh IPL season, losing both their opening two games, which left captain Hardik Pandya concerned. After the loss in Chennai against the Super Kings in the opening week, Mumbai lost by 36 runs against Gujarat Titans on Saturday in Ahmedabad. Hardik blamed the batters as he outlined the "basic errors" behind the two losses. Hardik Pandya gestures during the IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad(AFP)

Gujarat dished out a black-soil surface in Ahmedabad, where the top order, led by opener Sai Sudharshan, got the team off to a flying start, scoring 66 runs in the powerplay, before the left-hander scored his second straight fifty in the tournament. Hardik felt MI had lost half the contest in that very phase of the game.

"They batted brilliantly," Hardik said at the post-match presentation. "The way they both batted was quite exceptional. You know, they didn't take chances. They hit good boundaries. They did the right stuff. I think in the powerplay, without high-risk shots, they were able to get those runs. I think that made us go a little [on the] back foot and I think from that time onwards, we were doing catch up."

'Batters have to come to the party'

Hardik felt MI were given a taste of their own medicine, having learnt from his ploy of using slower deliveries, which had fetched him two wickets.

"Definitely, I was just thinking that," he said in response to a question about whether GT learned from his own bowling effort where he took pace off and found success (2 for 29). Maybe I bowled way too many balls - they were able to see that it's gripping. On this wicket, I think those were the toughest balls because some were shooting down, some were bouncing and some were gripping. So when you have this much variable bounce or difference, I think as a batter, it becomes difficult," he said.

The all-rounder, however, was left concerned with MI's batting, despite boasting a star-studded line-up featuring Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and himself.

"We were not professional in the field, we made basic errors and that cost us 20-25 runs, and in a T20 game, that is quite a lot. There should not be a concern [about the batting] but at the moment I think it is time," Hardik said. "I mean, we all need to take responsibilities and it's [at an] early stage. But at the same point of time, I think batters have to come to the party. And yeah, hopefully they come soon."

MI will play their next game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday at home.