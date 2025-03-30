Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hardik Pandya blames 'unprofessional' act for GT loss, asks batters to get their act together: 'Basic errors cost us...'

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 30, 2025 09:26 AM IST

Hardik Pandya blamed the batters as he outlined the "basic errors" behind MI's back-to-back losses.

Mumbai Indians have made an unfavourable start to the fresh IPL season, losing both their opening two games, which left captain Hardik Pandya concerned. After the loss in Chennai against the Super Kings in the opening week, Mumbai lost by 36 runs against Gujarat Titans on Saturday in Ahmedabad. Hardik blamed the batters as he outlined the "basic errors" behind the two losses.

Hardik Pandya gestures during the IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad(AFP)
Hardik Pandya gestures during the IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad(AFP)

Gujarat dished out a black-soil surface in Ahmedabad, where the top order, led by opener Sai Sudharshan, got the team off to a flying start, scoring 66 runs in the powerplay, before the left-hander scored his second straight fifty in the tournament. Hardik felt MI had lost half the contest in that very phase of the game.

"They batted brilliantly," Hardik said at the post-match presentation. "The way they both batted was quite exceptional. You know, they didn't take chances. They hit good boundaries. They did the right stuff. I think in the powerplay, without high-risk shots, they were able to get those runs. I think that made us go a little [on the] back foot and I think from that time onwards, we were doing catch up."

'Batters have to come to the party'

Hardik felt MI were given a taste of their own medicine, having learnt from his ploy of using slower deliveries, which had fetched him two wickets.

"Definitely, I was just thinking that," he said in response to a question about whether GT learned from his own bowling effort where he took pace off and found success (2 for 29). Maybe I bowled way too many balls - they were able to see that it's gripping. On this wicket, I think those were the toughest balls because some were shooting down, some were bouncing and some were gripping. So when you have this much variable bounce or difference, I think as a batter, it becomes difficult," he said.

The all-rounder, however, was left concerned with MI's batting, despite boasting a star-studded line-up featuring Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and himself.

"We were not professional in the field, we made basic errors and that cost us 20-25 runs, and in a T20 game, that is quite a lot. There should not be a concern [about the batting] but at the moment I think it is time," Hardik said. "I mean, we all need to take responsibilities and it's [at an] early stage. But at the same point of time, I think batters have to come to the party. And yeah, hopefully they come soon."

MI will play their next game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday at home.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with GT vs MI Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with GT vs MI Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Hardik Pandya blames 'unprofessional' act for GT loss, asks batters to get their act together: 'Basic errors cost us...'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On