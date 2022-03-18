'We're not here to prove anything': Pandya discusses Gujarat Titans' approach ahead of maiden appearance as IPL captain

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League will begin on March 26 with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. The upcoming edition sees an addition of two new franchises – Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. India all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be leading the Titans in the 2022 season, as he gears up for his maiden leadership role in the tournament.

Pandya had represented Mumbai Indians ever since making his first appearance in the IPL in 2015. He wasn't retained by the franchise and was picked by the Titans ahead of the mega auction, that took place in February.

On Friday, the official Twitter account of the Indian Premier League posted a 30-second snippet from an interview with Hardik Pandya, as the all-rounder previews the upcoming season. The Gujarat Titans skipper insisted that they are not in the tournament to “prove anything,” adding that the side's major focus will be on creating an environment where players can flourish.

"I was just spending time with family, working hard as always. (I'm) making sure I prepare well,” Hardik said in the video.

“I'm quite happy with the team. It is a new team and to be honest, we are not here to prove anyone anything. We are here to play good cricket. We are here to make sure that the environment is right for the players to flourish in their own capacity. There's no expectation as such. We are going to be a team that makes sure it keeps improving,” said the Titans' captain.

Gujarat Titans will begin their IPL campaign against fellow tournament debutants Lucknow Super Giants – led by KL Rahul -- on March 28. The side is currently training at their home ground, the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.