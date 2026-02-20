‘Hardik Pandya does not usually bat at number five’: Kaif flags balance issue in India’s left-heavy batting line-up

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif suggested that Hardik Pandya’s promotion up the batting order is largely down to the number of left-handers in the current line-up. India field a left-heavy top order, with Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma opening the innings and Tilak Varma slotting in at No. 3. The middle order, too, features three left-handers - Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh and Axar Patel. With so many lefties grouped together, it becomes a challenge for the captain and coach to maintain a smooth right-left combination, and Hardik’s elevation helps bring better balance and flexibility. Hardik Pandya has been promoted in the batting line-up in the recent matches. (PTI)

Kaif weighed in on Hardik's altered batting role, pointing out that the shift to No. 5 is a tactical adjustment driven by India’s surplus of left-handers and the need to maintain balance in the line-up.

“Why is Hardik Pandya coming at number five? Hardik Pandya does not usually bat at number five. In Delhi, he played at number five against Namibia because there were many left-handers. So, due to the left-right combination, he had to move up the order to balance left and right-handers. This is an issue because with so many left-handers, it becomes a bit easier for the opposition team to plan," Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

“Rinku Singh is an asset to the team” The former India batter also heaped praise on Rinku Singh, underlining the value of his quick-fire contributions lower down the order. Kaif noted that even a handful of runs off just a few deliveries can shift momentum, calling Rinku a vital asset in tight contests.

“I must also praise Rinku. Coming lower down the order, he makes the most of every chance he gets. Even if he faces two or three balls, he manages to hit one or two. These are all crucial moments, where scoring five, six, or ten runs off two or three balls can make a huge difference in the upcoming matches. So I really appreciate Rinku, he is an asset to the team," he added.

Meanwhile, India have once again underlined their dominance in the ongoing T20 World Cup, emerging as the team to beat with barely any side able to challenge them in this format lately. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, the defending champions have seamlessly extended their remarkable run, winning four out of four matches so far in the tournament.