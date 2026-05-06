Hardik Pandya doesn’t travel to Raipur for Mumbai Indians’ must-win clash against RCB; little hopes of joining the team

Hardik Pandya’s availability for the Mumbai Indians’ next IPL 2026 match has come under fresh doubt after the MI captain did not travel with the squad to Raipur for the clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, as reported by Cricbuzz. Hardik Pandya in IPL 2026 match. (ANI Picture Service)

The development comes days after Hardik missed Mumbai Indians’ six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium because of back spasms. Suryakumar Yadav led MI in that match, and the franchise's official explanation was that Hardik was unwell with a back issue.

Hardik Pandya's absence adds to MI’s season pressure Hardik’s absence is significant because of the stage of the Mumbai Indians’ season. MI are ninth in the IPL 2026 points table with three wins from 10 matches. They have only four league games left and can reach a maximum of 14 points if they win every remaining fixture.

That makes the RCB match a near-must-win game. Mumbai already have little room left for another defeat, and the uncertainty around their captain now adds another layer to a campaign that has not found stability.

Hardik had missed the previous game against LSG, but MI produced one of their best performances of the season without him. Lucknow posted 228/5, powered by Nicholas Pooran’s 63 off 21 balls, but Mumbai chased the target with six wickets in hand. Rohit Sharma returned from injury with 84 off 44 balls, while Ryan Rickelton struck 83 off 32 balls.

The win ended MI’s losing run, but it also sharpened the focus on Hardik. Suryakumar captained the side in his absence, Rohit delivered a match-winning knock, and Mumbai found a rare clean result in a season where they have struggled for rhythm.

Hardik’s own numbers have also invited scrutiny. He has scored 146 runs in eight matches this season at a strike rate of 136.45. With the ball, he has taken four wickets in eight games. For a player carrying both all-rounder responsibility and captaincy, those returns have not been enough to lift MI out of the lower half of the table.

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MI need clarity before the RCB clash The uncertainty is sharper because RCB are not a forgiving opponent. They have been among the stronger sides this season and had already beaten the Mumbai Indians earlier in the campaign by 18 runs.

MI’s remaining fixtures also make the situation more urgent. After RCB, they are scheduled to face Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. Even a perfect finish may not guarantee qualification, but anything less could end their playoff hopes before the final week.

Ryan Rickelton had said after the LSG match that he did not know the seriousness of Hardik’s back spasms and expected him to be back with the group for the Raipur trip. That has not happened yet.

For now, MI’s official position remains that Hardik Pandya’s absence is linked to back spasms. There is no confirmed indication of any other issue. But in the middle of a failing campaign, with the captain out of form and the team fighting for survival, his non-travel has become more than a routine fitness update.

Mumbai Indians now enter the RCB match with two questions hanging over them: whether Hardik will recover in time, and whether MI can keep their season alive without the player who was supposed to lead their campaign.