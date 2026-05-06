Vaibhav Sooryavanshi jeopardised all plans; forced RR to set aside funds despite Yashasvi Jaiswal’s INR 18 crore deal

It’s funny to think that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has yet to make his debut for India, yet his stories are already reaching legendary status. Zubin Bharucha, RR’s director of cricket, has revealed how the franchise had reserved ₹10 crore the moment their scouts saw him bat in trials. Some liken him to artificial intelligence, claiming he might be using a chip in his bat, while others, like Jos Buttler, joke that he may not even be human. Say what you may, but he is only a 15-year-old after all. That said, the world has rarely witnessed such promise since the emergence of Sachin Tendulkar in the late 1980s. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's talent forced Rajasthan Royals to rething their planning (ANI/Screengrab)

Still, stories about Sooryavanshi continue to fascinate. Two men who played a key role in shaping his journey recount how it all came together. Samar Qadri, a former first-class cricketer for Jharkhand and Bihar and a talent scout for Rajasthan Royals, still remembers the day he first heard of Sooryavanshi and recalls being blown away when he bowled to the 13-year-old.

“I had seen him in Patna. I was playing a match and had heard a lot about him. ‘There’s a boy, there’s a kid who plays amazingly well. So I got to see him when I bowled to him. And I saw the talent there because I am a leg-spinner who knows how to bowl to left-handers. And he whacked me over the covers. That was amazing. Those skills were amazing,” he said on Wisden Cricket.

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“I got a chance to scout in 2023. Zubin sir asked me to do it. I told him ‘Sir, there’s a boy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, from Bihar. You should look at him. He’s terrific. He went to Chennai. Many scouts were there, and he scored 150-plus in just 60 balls. He is a kid. He likes to enjoy himself and has a very calm demeanour. Doesn’t show off. Sky is the limit. He can play for the Indian team for at least 20 years. That’s my prediction. He enjoys red-ball cricket. You can’t say he can’t succeed. He told me so. ‘Fielders are up. I can hit the ball wherever I want’

But perhaps the most engaging story came from Bharucha, who still gets goosebumps recalling the day the youngster arrived for RR trials. One glimpse of him, and he knew he was watching a generational talent. Bharucha decided to test him further, and that was when the youngster left him speechless.