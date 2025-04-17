Hardik Pandya faces injury scare, returns with strapped ankle to pick wicket on very next delivery during MI vs SRH

In a crucial IPL 2025 clash between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium, Hardik Pandya faced an injury scare during his first over of the innings. After bowling merely his second ball of the opening over, Hardik hobbled in his follow-through and immediately clutched his ankle. Hardik Pandya faced an injury scare during IPL 2025 match against SRH(X)

The injury led to a brief stoppage in play, as the MI physio came on to assess the situation. Hardik bowled a slow delivery to Abhishek Sharma and it appeared that the ball had slipped from his hand as he immediately clutched his left ankle, signaling a possible injury.

Hardik’s body language revealed the toll of the injury. He winced and eventually had to receive strapping for his left ankle. Despite the obvious discomfort, Hardik, ever the fighter, continued his over.

In brilliant fashion, Hardik made an immediate impact on the very next ball, picking up a vital wicket right after suffering the injury. With MI desperately needing a breakthrough, Hardik bowled a short and slow delivery to Abhishek Sharma, who reached for the ball outside off.

The SRH youngster, looking to up the tempo, slashed it towards sweeper cover, where Raj Bawa, making a superb effort, dived forward to take a brilliant low catch. Abhishek, who had been looking solid with 40 off 28 balls, was sent back, and Hardik had provided MI with the breakthrough they so badly needed.

Watch:

Earlier MI won the toss and opted to bowl against SRH in a crucial encounter at the Wankhede Stadium. Hardik's men are currently in seventh place with two wins and four losses from their six matches, while SRH are slightly behind in ninth place, also with two wins and four defeats. The net run rate has placed MI ahead, but both sides were aware that this game would be pivotal in keeping their playoff hopes alive.

Hardik, during the toss, gave an update on star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, reassuring fans that the bowler was fit and ready to play. "He (Bumrah) is fine. We don't need to worry about Jasprit Bumrah; if he's not fit, he wouldn't have been here," Pandya clarified.