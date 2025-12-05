Hardik Pandya hugs Ravi Bishnoi post-dismissal in viral moment; gives India big boost amid bowling crisis vs Proteas

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya delivered yet another strong performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, further lifting his confidence ahead of the upcoming T20I series against South Africa. After making an impact with the bat against Punjab, the all-rounder showcased his bowling skills on Thursday as Baroda faced Gujarat in Hyderabad. The seasoned campaigner sent down a miserly four-over spell, conceding only 16 runs and removing Gujarat captain and opener Urvil Patel at a key moment. His discipline, control, and ability to build pressure underlined the form he has steadily been building in the tournament. Hardik Pandya attempted a big hit off Ravi Bishnoi but ended up holing out to Arzan Nagwaswalla.(X/Screengrab)

Hardik’s showing was also a timely boost for the Indian camp ahead of the upcoming T20I series. With the current ODI bowling unit leaking runs in the first two games against South Africa, his sharp, disciplined spell in the SMAT came as a welcome reassurance for a side searching for stability and experience in the attack.

Meanwhile, a light-hearted moment from Pandya’s innings also went viral on social media during Baroda’s modest 74-run chase on Thursday. Looking to wrap up the match quickly, the all-rounder attempted a big hit off Ravi Bishnoi but ended up holing out to Arzan Nagwaswalla. Bishnoi broke into his trademark celebration, spreading his arms wide, and Hardik playfully joined in before giving him a hug, a gesture that instantly struck a chord online and had fans buzzing. He departed for 10, but it didn't cause much of a problem for his team.

Baroda comfortably won the match by 8 wickets in just 6.4 overs, stamping their authority over Gujarat, who failed to match their intensity.

Hardik Pandya returns to Indian team

Earlier, the 32-year-old Pandya made a winning comeback in India's domestic T20 competition for his team, where he scored 77 not out and took one wicket with his pace bowling against Punjab.

After proving his match fitness in SMAT, the experienced campaigner was named in India's T20 squad for the upcoming five-match series against South Africa, as he returns to international cricket following an injury.

Pandya suffered a quadriceps injury during the Asia Cup in September and missed the team's tour of Australia and the ongoing South Africa one-day series.