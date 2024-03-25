Hardik Pandya hugs Ritika Sajdeh during Mumbai Indians Holi celebrations: How franchises celebrated festival of colours

The high-octane cricketing action wasn't able to stop the cricketers enjoy the festival of colours - Holi. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings geared up for the mega clash at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday but the other franchises made sure the players had a blast in the team hotel on the auspicious occasion of Holi. Mumbai Indians players celebrated the festival of Holi.

Rohit Sharma led the celebration for Mumbai Indians as the five-time champions posted a video of their former skipper in which his face was all covered with colours and was celebrating the festival with the water. It was a much-needed rejuvenating time for Mumbai after defeat to Gujarat Titans last night at Narendra Modi Stadium.

A video of Hardik Pandya also went viral on social media where he hugged Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh and greeted his daughter while wishing them.

While Titans travelled to Chennai for their Tuesday's clash at Chepauk Stadium, the Holi colours were clearly visible on their faces when they arrived in Tamil Nadu's capital.

Meanwhile, the KKR stars had a blast in their team hotel as the young guns targeted Shreyas Iyer and splashed colours and water on him. Mentor Gautam Gambhir was also part of the celebration alongside his family.

Despite losing their opening match, Delhi Capitals and Rishabh Pant were in high spirits while celebrating the festival. Pant led the charge with a water pipe in his hand as he made sure everyone took part in the celebration. David Warner also had a blast at the Holi party.

Rajasthan Royals stuck to their team theme as they celebrated Holi with pink colour. All the players were pink in the team photo as they also posted a video of Yuzvendra Chahal leading the charge.

Meanwhile, Stuart Broad and Steve Smith, who are currently in India for commentary duties in IPL, also posted a photo from their Holi celebration.

"HappyHoli India! Celebrating the Festival of Colour, Love & Spring in Mumbai with @stevesmith49," Broad wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

RCB and PBKS will face each other in the mega IPL clash on Monday at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2024 campaign is just one-match old but it has already exposed their biggest chink -- brittleness in bowling, and they need better returns from bowlers against a confident Punjab Kings.