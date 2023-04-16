'Hardik is a captain who...': Ex-India star gives smashing verdict on Pandya's captaincy before GT vs RR clash in IPL

Returning to winning ways in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) bounced back from their stunning defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by upstaging Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Mohali. Led by star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, the Gujatat Titans would aim to secure the top spot in the IPL 2023 standings with a win over bitter-rivals Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their upcoming match at home on Sunday. Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya and Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni before the start of the IPL 2023 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Friday, March 31, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI03_31_2023_000186A)(PTI)

Under the leadership of all-rounder Pandya, Gujarat Titans lifted the famous trophy in their debut season last year. Pandya's GT side defeated RR in the summit clash of IPL 2022. Interestingly, GT's unbeaten record against RR will be on the line when the defending champions lock horns with Sanju Samson and Co. in their first-ever meeting of the new season. GT have emerged victorious in their last three matches against RR in the cash-rich league.

Speaking ahead of the rematch of the IPL 2022, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif was all praise for Gujarat Titans skipper Pandya. “Hardik Pandya is a captain who keeps looking forward, he doesn't dwell on the past much. They lost the match and got over it. Now, they're ready for a new match. This team is very positive. This team looks to maintain its momentum because when you are playing to defend the title, you need that momentum,” Kaif told Star Sports.

Gujarat Titans skipper Pandya was fined ₹12 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate in GT's previous match against Punjab Kings. With three wins and a defeat to their name, Pandya's GT side is placed third in the IPL 2023 standings. While Kaif showered praise on GT skipper Pandya, ex-India cricketer Yusuf Pathan acknowledged Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals as one of the strong title contenders in the IPL 2023. "Rajasthan Royals are looking a very strong team in IPL 2023. This team is playing excellent cricket this season as well. Their batting looks very strong. They have quality bowlers. Sanju Samson is leading the team like a great captain,” Pathan said.

