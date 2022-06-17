'Hardik Pandya is the best captain I've played under': Gujarat Titans youngster hails all-rounder's leadership

India are set to have a new captain in Hardik Pandya when they face Ireland in a two-match T20I series on June 26 and 28. Pandya has enjoyed a rise in stature since the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), in which he led the Gujarat Titans to the title in their debut season.

Pandya was a surprise choice as captain of a team, chiefly due to his struggles with injury and inability to bowl consistently, all of which had cost him his place in the Indian team. However, he reinvented himself as a batter by playing in the top order and his spell was a key factor in the Gujarat Titans winning the final against Rajasthan Royals.

Pandya was also hailed for the way he led the team and got the best out of his players, among whom was young fast bowler Yash Dayal, who took 11 wickets in nine matches.

“Hardik Pandya is very calm and confident, and he knows what to do at what point of the game,” Dayal told ESPNCricinfo.

"He is a bowler's captain. If you have confidence in yourself, he lets you take your own decisions. That further boosts the confidence of a bowler. I would say he is the best captain I have played under," said Dayal.

Pandya became vice-captain of the Indian team for their series against South Africa after KL Rahul's injury led to Rishabh Pant becoming captain. However, former India opener Wasim Jaffer has said that Pandya should be India's first choice vice-captain, ahead of Rahul, in white ball cricket.

Going forward, Indian selectors should look at him seriously for leading in white ball cricket. Especially if Rohit Sharma is not available, Hardik Pandya should be the first choice in my opinion. The way he led in the IPL, the way his performances came through, he is somebody who relishes that job. Going forward he is probably my number one choice after Rohit Sharma,” said Jaffer.

