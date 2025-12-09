Hardik Pandya enters elite six-hitting list, joins Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar; Gambhir’s reaction unmissable

Hardik Pandya saved India the blushes in the first T20I against South Africa at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Tuesday as he hit an unbeaten 59 runs off 28 balls to help the hosts post 175/6 in the allotted twenty overs. India were reeling at one stage after being asked to bat first as Shubman Gill (4), Suryakumar Yadav (12), Abhishek Sharma (17) and Tilak Varma (26) all departed to the hut cheaply. At one stage, it seemed that India wouldn't even pass the 150-run mark, but Hardik came as a messiah as he put on quite a show in front of the jam-packed crowd. Hardik Pandya smashed his joint-fastest fifty for India in T20Is. (PTI)

The all-rounder, who was making his India return after spending almost three months on the sidelines due to an injury, hit 6 fours and 4 sixes in his knock as he saved the hosts from embarrassment, giving them a fighting score and something to play with.

Midway through his knock, Hardik also became the fourth Indian to hit 100 sixes in T20Is, and he joined Rohit Sharma (205), Suryakumar Yadav (155) and Virat Kohli (124) in the elite list.

Hardik eventually brought up his half-century on the second delivery of the final over of India's innings as he hit a maximum off the bowling of Anrich Nortje. In the final four balls he faced in his knock, Hardik ended up smashing 11 runs.

After he brought up his half-century, both captain Suryakumar and head coach Gautam Gambhir gave him a standing ovation from the dugout, taking note of his special performance.

Uthappa hails Hardik Pandya

Speaking at the mid-innings, former India batter Robin Uthappa hailed Hardik's effort, saying the all-rounder saved the hosts by hitting a quickfire half-century.

“I'll tell you what, Hardik Pandya saved India the blushes. They are still 18-20 runs short, but he came there and played an absolute blinder. That was an innings out of the top drawer,” said Uthappa on Star Sports.

“Just the way he approached from the start. He watched the ball really well, great basics of power hitting. Everything right about that innings from him,” he added.

Earlier, South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bowl first. India got off to a horrendous start as the hosts lost Shubman Gill and Suryakumar inside the first three overs.