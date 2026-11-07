Hardik Pandya left out of Baroda's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy squad as wait for comeback continues

Hardik Pandya's wait for a return to competitive cricket is set to continue after he was left out of the 15-man Baroda squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, India's premier domestic T20 tournament beginning on November 14

Hardik Pandya last played in IPL 2026 (IPL)

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The 32-year-old allrounder has not played a competitive match since May 24, when he captained Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026. His last appearance in national colours was in the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand in early March.

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A series of physical setbacks has kept Hardik confined to the sidelines since then. The injury woes began with severe back spasms during IPL. He was initially included in India A’s one-day squad for the series against Australia A in October. However, a shin injury forced his withdrawal before he could take the field. His latest omission confirms that his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru is still on.

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{{^usCountry}} In his absence, older brother Krunal Pandya will captain Baroda. Krunal has a proven track record as Baroda's white-ball skipper, notably leading the state team to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final in the 2023-24 season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his absence, older brother Krunal Pandya will captain Baroda. Krunal has a proven track record as Baroda's white-ball skipper, notably leading the state team to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final in the 2023-24 season. {{/usCountry}}

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The Baroda squad features several prominent names with international and IPL experience. The seasoned Deepak Hooda will anchor the batting lineup alongside hard-hitting wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma, who brings his own international T20I experience to the roster. The bowling attack includes fast bowler Rasikh Salam, who has been a consistent performer in recent domestic and franchise cricket, alongside U-19 World Cup standout Raj Limbani.

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Baroda will begin their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy group stage campaign against Chandigarh in Mumbai on November 14.

Hardik’s extended recovery period also casts doubt on his availability for India’s next major white-ball assignment, a home T20I series against Sri Lanka in December.

Baroda squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy:

Krunal Pandya (C), Atit Sheth (VC), Deepak Hooda, Shivalik Sharma, Shashwat Rawat, Amit Passi (WK), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Bhanu Pania, Mahesh Pithiya, Parikshit Patidar, Hemant Punde, Raj Limbani, Rasik Dar, Dhruv B. Patel, Safvan Patel.