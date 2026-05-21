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Hardik Pandya pays the price for crossing the line in MI’s loss to KKR

Hardik Pandya endured a double whammy shortly after the Mumbai Indians suffered their ninth defeat of IPL 2026.

Updated on: May 21, 2026 11:29 am IST
Written by Aditya Bhattacharya
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Hardik Pandya’s comeback match ended on a sour note as the Mumbai Indians captain was found guilty of a fresh Code of Conduct breach during the team’s loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in their penultimate Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match. Playing his first game since May 2, Pandya endured a double setback as MI slumped to their ninth defeat of the season, while the skipper was fined 10 per cent of his match fee and handed one demerit point.

Hardik Pandya simply can't catch a break(PTI)

“Hardik Pandya was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to ‘abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match.’ The incident occurred on the 4th ball of the 10th over of the second innings of the match, when Hardik Pandya, while walking back to his run-up, knocked the bails of the wicket with force. Hardik admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by match referee,” read a statement released by the IPL.

No end to Hardik's woes

The punishment summed up everything that has gone wrong for the five-time champions this season. They began the year by finally ending their 14-year wait for an opening-match win, only for things to unravel soon after. Four successive defeats to Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings pushed them down the table and left them playing catch-up.

 
hardik pandya ipl mumbai indians
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
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