IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Hardik Pandya pays tribute to late father with an emotional video
Hardik Pandya with father Himanshu Pandya.(Twitter/Hardik Pandya)
Hardik Pandya with father Himanshu Pandya.(Twitter/Hardik Pandya)
cricket

Hardik Pandya pays tribute to late father with an emotional video

Hardik Pandya posted a video on Twitter for his 'Dad' expressing the pang in his heart. The video happens to be the collage of all the loving memories of Hardik and his father, right from the all-rounder's childhood to the time when he gifted a car to his dad.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:12 PM IST

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Saturday paid a touching and emotional tribute to his father, who had passed away last week.

The star all-rounder posted a video on Twitter for his 'Dad' expressing the pang in his heart. The video happens to be the collage of all the loving memories of Hardik and his father, right from the all-rounder's childhood to the time when he gifted a car to his dad.

The clip captioned as 'To Dad', also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan who is congratulating Hardik's dad for the glories the 27-year old cricketer has brought to India.

The song "Apne To Apne Hote Hain" from the Bollywood movie 'Apne' in the background of the video shows the deep pain Hardik is going through at the moment.


On January 17, Hardik penned a poem for his dad, saying that he will miss his father's presence each day in his life.

Taking to Twitter the all-rounder wrote, "My daddy as I said to your yesterday Your last one ride. Now rest in peace my king You were a Happy soul! I will miss you everyday dad Love you always."

Meanwhile, Hardik is gearing up for his return into the Test squad. Earlier this month, the all-rounder resumed training for the England series.

Hardik shared the photos on his Twitter account and he captained the post as "New year, same hustle."

The all-rounder was last seen in action in the three-match T20I series between India and Australia on Australian soil.

The Indian selectors led by Chetan Sharma on Tuesday named the squad for the first two Tests against England. Skipper Virat Kohli, Hardik and Ishant Sharma have made their way back into the squad.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hardik pandya krunal pandya
app
Close
e-paper
Rishabh Pant (centre) and Shubman Gill celebrate moments after India’s victory.(HT_PRINT)
Rishabh Pant (centre) and Shubman Gill celebrate moments after India’s victory.(HT_PRINT)
cricket

Want to be best keeper-batsman: Raina recalls Pant's words at training

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 03:25 PM IST
India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant was hailed as the hero of India's win at Gabba after scoring an unbeaten 89.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Gautam Gambhir who led KKR to two IPL titles.(Getty Images)
File image of Gautam Gambhir who led KKR to two IPL titles.(Getty Images)
ipl

'He should be allowed to go elsewhere': Gambhir 'surprised' KKR retained spinner

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:23 PM IST
Speaking on Star Sports, Gambhir said that KKR should have allowed Kuldeep to go elsewhere in case he is not in their plans for the future.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's James Anderson (REUTERS)
England's James Anderson (REUTERS)
cricket

England's James Anderson breaks records with 30th five-wicket haul

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:04 PM IST
James Anderson also became the oldest quick to take a five-for in the sub-continent, surpassing New Zealand great Richard Hadlee who achieved the feat at 37 years of age.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian skipper Virat Kohli.(PTI)
Indian skipper Virat Kohli.(PTI)
cricket

Hogg warns against removing Kohli as captain, says it might affect his batting

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:49 PM IST
  • There has been a clamour to remove Virat Kohli as the captain of the Indian cricket team. Even though he is the most successful captain in India’s Test cricket history, some fans have sought to change his leadership role.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Navdeep Saini, right, reacts after injuring his leg.(AP)
India's Navdeep Saini, right, reacts after injuring his leg.(AP)
cricket

'I was in pain': How Navdeep Saini bowled despite injury at Gabba

By hindustantimes.com | PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:43 PM IST
Ajinkya 'bhaiya' asked me if I could bowl with injury, I had to say yes: Navdeep Saini
READ FULL STORY
Close
Greg Chappell.(Reuters)
Greg Chappell.(Reuters)
cricket

'Our young cricketers are weekend warriors compared to their Indian compatriots'

By hindustantimes.com | PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:49 PM IST
In the last Test in Brisbane, India were playing a highly inexperienced bowling attack with T Natarajan, Washington Sundar making their debuts while Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini played their first match in Sydney and Shardul Thakur had only played a single Test match before Brisbane.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Not out batsman India's Ravichandran Ashwin, right, and Hanuma Vihari walk from the field.(AP)
Not out batsman India's Ravichandran Ashwin, right, and Hanuma Vihari walk from the field.(AP)
cricket

'They made a mistake': Ashwin questions Australia's tactics in Sydney Test

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:46 PM IST
India vs Australia: Speaking in a video on Youtube, Ashwin revealed what went down in the middle and questioned Australia's tactics on the day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's captain Virat Kohli, right, and coach Ravi Shastri prepare for their T20 international cricket match against Australia at Manuka Oval, in Canberra, Australia.(AP)
India's captain Virat Kohli, right, and coach Ravi Shastri prepare for their T20 international cricket match against Australia at Manuka Oval, in Canberra, Australia.(AP)
cricket

'Shastri said if players' families not allowed, we are not going to Australia'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:18 PM IST
  • Sridhar said the Indian team management was informed about their family members not being allowed to travel to Australia with them 48 hours before their journey from Dubai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian players pose with the winning trophy.(PTI)
Indian players pose with the winning trophy.(PTI)
cricket

India count embarrassment of pace riches from Australia tour

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:42 PM IST
India had their entire frontline attack wiped out before the Brisbane decider, but the injury-ravaged tourists still pulled off an epic 2-1 series victory in Australia after a lion-hearted effort by their replacement bowlers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun with Jasprit Bumrah(Getty Images)
India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun with Jasprit Bumrah(Getty Images)
cricket

We don't fear losing: Bharat Arun

By Abhishek Paul
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:31 AM IST
  • Four bowlers made debuts against a line-up that boasted the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne. That the visitors still emerged as the better side is the strongest possible proof that India’s bowling reserve is exceptionally talented and deep.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's captain Virat Kohli directs his fielders on the third day of their cricket test match against Australia at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, (AP)
India's captain Virat Kohli directs his fielders on the third day of their cricket test match against Australia at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, (AP)
cricket

'Virat Kohli messaged around 12:30 am, the night we were bowled out for 36'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:15 PM IST
  • The India fielding coach said Kohli had messaged him around 12:30 at night after India suffered a humiliating loss in Adelaide to discuss the plans for the next Test in Melbourne.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharat Arun.
Bharat Arun.
cricket

Bharat Arun heaps praise on India's 'most complete all-rounder'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:38 AM IST
  • Jadeja, who did not feature in the first Test against Australia because of an injury, came back into the side for the second Test in Melbourne and immediately left his mark in all three departments of the game.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian coach Ravi Shastri, right, talks to players ahead of play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia.(AP)
Indian coach Ravi Shastri, right, talks to players ahead of play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia.(AP)
cricket

India head coach Ravi Shastri names 'the find of the Australia tour'

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:34 PM IST
India head coach Ravi Shastri picks the 'find of the Australia tour' among Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan, and Washington Sundar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IPL Auctions 2020.(IPL)
IPL Auctions 2020.(IPL)
ipl

IPL auction likely on February 18: BCCI official

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:06 PM IST
The BCCI is also yet to decide whether the IPL will happen in India or not even though Board President Sourav Ganguly has repeatedly asserted that everything possible would be done to keep the glitzy event at its home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP