Hardik Pandya pays tribute to late father with an emotional video
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Saturday paid a touching and emotional tribute to his father, who had passed away last week.
The star all-rounder posted a video on Twitter for his 'Dad' expressing the pang in his heart. The video happens to be the collage of all the loving memories of Hardik and his father, right from the all-rounder's childhood to the time when he gifted a car to his dad.
The clip captioned as 'To Dad', also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan who is congratulating Hardik's dad for the glories the 27-year old cricketer has brought to India.
The song "Apne To Apne Hote Hain" from the Bollywood movie 'Apne' in the background of the video shows the deep pain Hardik is going through at the moment.
On January 17, Hardik penned a poem for his dad, saying that he will miss his father's presence each day in his life.
Taking to Twitter the all-rounder wrote, "My daddy as I said to your yesterday Your last one ride. Now rest in peace my king You were a Happy soul! I will miss you everyday dad Love you always."
Meanwhile, Hardik is gearing up for his return into the Test squad. Earlier this month, the all-rounder resumed training for the England series.
Hardik shared the photos on his Twitter account and he captained the post as "New year, same hustle."
The all-rounder was last seen in action in the three-match T20I series between India and Australia on Australian soil.
The Indian selectors led by Chetan Sharma on Tuesday named the squad for the first two Tests against England. Skipper Virat Kohli, Hardik and Ishant Sharma have made their way back into the squad.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
- There has been a clamour to remove Virat Kohli as the captain of the Indian cricket team. Even though he is the most successful captain in India’s Test cricket history, some fans have sought to change his leadership role.
- Sridhar said the Indian team management was informed about their family members not being allowed to travel to Australia with them 48 hours before their journey from Dubai.
- Four bowlers made debuts against a line-up that boasted the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne. That the visitors still emerged as the better side is the strongest possible proof that India’s bowling reserve is exceptionally talented and deep.
- The India fielding coach said Kohli had messaged him around 12:30 at night after India suffered a humiliating loss in Adelaide to discuss the plans for the next Test in Melbourne.
- Jadeja, who did not feature in the first Test against Australia because of an injury, came back into the side for the second Test in Melbourne and immediately left his mark in all three departments of the game.
