Hardik Pandya radiates unshakable aura, delivers boss treatment to cocky Sahibzada Farhan: ‘Didn’t blink or flinch’

Hardik Pandya missed out with the bat, but the India all-rounder, with the ball in hand, ensured he did not disappoint against Pakistan. Hardik, coming into Sunday’s Group A fixture at Sri Lanka’s R. Premadasa Stadium, had scored a belligerent half-century against Namibia on Thursday. With a new tattoo, Hardik served some brand-new attitude to Sahibzada Farhan to rise to the occasion and pick up two wickets to lead India’s charge while defending a record 176-run target. Hardik Pandya with a no-look wicket celebration (AFP)

Hardik opened India’s bowling and delivered in the very first over, dismissing opener Farhan for a duck. Farhan made headlines for his comments on Jasprit Bumrah not too long ago, recalling his sixes against the India pacer during last year’s Asia Cup. Against Bumrah, Farhan scored 51 runs from 31 balls, smashing three sixes, and ensured that the world knew about his feat.

“Kya yeh wohi bowler hai jisko abhi tak chhakka nahi laga? Maine kaha yeh kaise ho sakta hai? Three innings, 150 runs akele. Jab hum khelte hai, toh yeh nahi dekhte ki saamne wala kaun hai. (Is this the bowler who has never been hit for a six? I thought, how is this possible? Three innings, 150 runs alone. When we play, we don’t see who is bowling),” he had said in a video.

And on Sunday evening, Hardik exacted revenge for Bumrah. Ideally, what does a bowler do when he induces a top edge from the batter? Immediately look up to spot the ball. Or at least, turn to the fielder getting under it. Right? Well, not Hardik. Pandya showed boss mentality, looking up towards Farhan with a dead-cold stare in his eyes. He knew the ball was going to land in the hands of Rinku Singh at long off.

One X user wrote: “Hardik Pandya did not blink, did not look at the ball, did not even flinch as Sahibzada Farhan lofted him. Bro risked his aura for that.”