Tension in Indian camp? Heated post-match scenes between Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav spark concern

Shortly after, when Kuldeep approached Suryakumar also appeared to give him a stern talking-to, adding fuel to speculation of dressing-room tension following the Pakistan win.

In a video circulating widely on social media, Hardik appeared visibly upset during the customary handshakes. As the players lined up after the India vs Pakistan game, Hardik had a go at Kuldeep, gesturing emphatically. Tilak Varma looked concerned as the exchange unfolded, while Rinku Singh quickly stepped in, seemingly attempting to diffuse the tension between the teammates.

However, despite the comfortable victory, a tense post-match moment triggered talk of friction within the Indian camp. Hardik Pandya and captain Suryakumar Yadav were seen animatedly confronting teammate Kuldeep Yadav on the field immediately after the final wicket fell.

India secured another routine win against Pakistan as the arch-rivals proved no match for the defending champions in the high-voltage T20 World Cup 2026 clash in Colombo. For the eighth time in nine meetings between the two sides in T20 World Cup history, India defeated Pakistan — this time by a commanding 61 runs. It was the second-biggest defeat margin for Pakistan in the tournament’s history, as Suryakumar Yadav’s men sealed qualification for the Super Eight stage in emphatic fashion.

The frustration likely stemmed from a dropped catch by Kuldeep in the final over of Pakistan’s chase. The incident occurred in the same over in which Pakistan eventually lost their last wicket. On the second ball of Hardik Pandya’s over, Shaheen Afridi stepped forward and pulled a short delivery towards long-on. Positioned near the boundary rope at the R Premadasa Stadium, Kuldeep settled under the ball and got both hands to it. However, the ball slipped through his fingers and carried over the boundary cushion for six, extending Pakistan’s innings briefly.

Hardik reacted instantly, clearly frustrated by the missed opportunity, and was seen uttering a few expletives in Hindi in the heat of the moment.

Nevertheless, the all-rounder ensured the over ended on a positive note for India. On the final ball, he bowled a fuller delivery that Usman Tariq failed to get in line with. The ball crashed into middle stump, sealing Pakistan’s innings and completing a dominant India vs Pakistan victory.

The win marked India’s eighth triumph over Pakistan in T20 World Cup history — the most by any team against a single opponent in the competition. With qualification to the Super Eight secured, India now turn their attention to their final Group A match against the Netherlands in Ahmedabad on February 18.