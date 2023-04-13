Hardik Pandya returns, Yash Dayal makes way for India star: Gujarat Titans Dream XI vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans Dream XI vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023: Defending Champions Gujarat Titans (GT) will be in action against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 clash in Mohali on Thursday. Gujarat head into the match after a heartbreaking loss to Kolkata Knight Riders, which saw Rinku Singh smack five sixes in a row to drive the two-time winners home.

Gujarat Titans Dream XI vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023(PTI)

If we leave the contest, Gujarat had made a great start to the season, overpowering Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in their first two fixtures with solid all-round performances. The Hardik Pandya-led side will want to prove that the loss against Kolkata was just an aberration by getting back to winning ways against PBKS. Gujarat are currently placed fourth on the points table with 4 points from three matches.

The Gujarat batters have been consistent in the three matches, with Sai Sudharsan making the most impact. He is currently the top run-getter from the Gujarat camp and has accumulated 137 runs at a strike-rate of 133.

Vijay Shankar too had a splendid outing in the previous encounter as he scored an unbeaten 63 off 24 balls, which featured four boundaries and five maximums. He has scored 119 runs at a strike-rate of 175. While Shubman Gill has managed 116 runs in three matches at a strike-rate of 145.

Hardik Pandya has however failed to create an impact and didn't play against Kolkata due to illness. However, he is expected to return at the helm.

In the clash against KKR it appeared Venkatesh Iyer’s explosive show will take the match from GT, but Rashid Khan opened the contest wide open with a hat-trick. He is currently the third highest wicket-taker in the Purple Cap race with 8 scalps at an economy of 7.

The GT seam bowlers too have supported Rashid brilliantly. Both Mohammed Shami and Alzarri Joseph have taken 6 wickets each, at an economy of 8 and 7 respectively.

Yash Dayal, who found himself on the receiving end against Rinku, has not been in the greatest of form. After conceding 69 runs in his four overs, which include the 31-run carnage by the KKR batter, Gujarat might look at other alternatives.

Gujarat Titans Dream XI predictions vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023

Openers: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk)

Top and Middle Order: David Miller, B Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya (c), Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia

Pacers: Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Shivam Mavi

Impact Player: Gujarat's Impact Substitution look sorted as Sai Sudharsan can start if they bat first or Josh Little if they field.

