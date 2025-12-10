Hardik Pandya’s bold declaration after making stunning comeback from injury: ‘The crowd has come to watch me bat’

If there were any doubts over Hardik Pandya’s fitness, the all-rounder put them to rest. Hardik’s first match since his injury during the Asia Cup 2025 was a huge success. He took 1/16 with the ball and scored an unbeaten 59 to help India demolish South Africa by 101 runs in Cuttack and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Hardik’s presence has always been a huge boost for India. Had he been a part of the World Cup final, who knows what the result could have been? With the T20 World Cup just a couple of months away, Hardik’s return to action, remaining fit and injury-free, was something everyone wanted; and on Tuesday evening, he did not disappoint. Hardik Pandya hasn't missed a step(PTI)

After the match, Hardik, who was adjudged the Player of the Match, set his eyes on bigger and better goals. Relishing every bit of his comeback, Hardik wants to enjoy every moment that lies ahead of him. A two-time ICC trophy winner, Hardik opened up about his time away from the game due to injury and how he looks at himself now that he’s ready and raring to go.

“You should be a rockstar, come perform for 10 minutes, and the crowd goes berserk. That has been the biggest motivation for me. Life has always thrown a lot of lemons at me, and I always thought that I would make lemonade. I’ve always believed that if I don’t believe in myself, how will others believe me? My mindset was really about coming back stronger, bigger and better,” Hardik said in a video uploaded by the BCCI.

“Every time that I walk in, I feel like the crowd has been waiting for this moment. They’ve come to watch me bat. Because I have been strong, I have accomplished many things with ease. That has helped me in becoming more confident, back myself, and really trust my skillset. I really believe in myself as a player. Injuries test you mentally as well, and at the same time, it puts you in a lot of doubt.”

Hardik looks forward

Hardik spoke about his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, crediting her for spreading positivity in his life. Then, referring to himself in third person, Hardik boldly declared that from this point onward, achieving bigger goals while thriving in every opportunity is what he aims to achieve.

“Special mention to my partner as well. She’s been nothing but best to me since she entered my life. A lot of great things have happened since she’s arrived,” he said. “Now it’s time where Hardik Pandya just wants to play the sport and enjoy every second on the ground. And yes, bigger and better will be the motto in my life.”