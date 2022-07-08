Hardik Pandya's ‘Sir, wo toh nahi pata’ reply to reporter's question on seniors' return for 2nd T20I is pure gold

Hardik Pandya is at the top of his game both on and off the field. The India all-rounder, who has hit a purple patch, became the first Indian cricketer to score a fifty and take a four-wicket haul in a T20I match. Hardik achieved the feat in the first T20I against England at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Thursday to help India register a massive 50-run win and go 1-0 up in the three-match series. India's youngsters led by Rohit Sharma, displayed a near-perfect show with bat and ball to outplay England. But the situation might get tricky from the next match when seniors Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja return to the scheme of things. Someone like Deepak Hooda, who is in red-hot form, might have to make way for Virat Kohli, and either of Ishan Kishan or DInesh Karthik may have to sit out to accomodate Pant.

"Sir wo toh pata nahi, wo toh management ka hi kaam hai. Main toh bas India ka ek all-rounder ki tarha khelta hu. mereko jo bolte hai wo main karta hu. aur usse zyada dimagh lagata nahi. (Sir, I don't know much about management's thinking. I'm just playing as an all-rounder. I do as the management says without thinking much.)," Hardik said when asked about the headache the Indian think tank will face ahead of the second match.

The swashbuckling all-rounder led India's aggressive batting display with a blistering 33-ball 51, propelling the visitors to 198 for eight after they opted to bat first. Hardik then finished with excellent figures of 4/33, destroying England's batting with his full quota of four overs.

"I will give equal importance to my batting and bowling today. That 50 was important as well because we had lost wickets, but we maintained the momentum and we reached a good score. But the bowling bit will take more credit because that spell brought us in the game and made it difficult for England to stay in the game," he added.

The all-rounder also said that he is not thinking much about his future as he is currently focusing on his game for Team India.

"This is a white-ball season in a way. There are a couple of world cups coming so for me, it would be better if I can play as kuch white-ball as possible when the opportunity comes to play Tests then definitely but right now the focus is to play as many matches that come my and perform my 100% in those. If I can't then I will go out, I won't anybody's place.

"For me, it was simple, what my team required and doing what I know. I believe the hard work pays off, my point is to prepare well, but the result is not in my control. Right now, all is coming off, today is a good day, and tomorrow might be bad. So, you don't know, it is all about working hard, life goes on," he added.

