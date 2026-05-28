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Hardik Pandya set to lose Mumbai Indians captaincy amid a ‘clear buzz in the camp’: Report

As many as three sources have said that Hardik Pandya is going to be removed as the Mumbai Indians captain.

Updated on: May 29, 2026 12:16 am IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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Hardik Pandya is set to lose the captaincy role at Mumbai Indians following another bad season in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Things have not been great since day one at Mumbai Indians for Hardik Pandya!(PTI)

Under Pandya, MI won just four games out of 14 and finished ninth on the points table. In 2024, when Pandya became the MI captain for the first time after a move away from Gujarat Titans, they had finished last. Last season, they did qualify for the playoffs, but for a successful team like MI that's not something the owners or fans set much store by.

Also Read: 'I bat, I bowl, I field, I skipper': Hardik Pandya chirpy despite 10th Mumbai Indians defeat in IPL 2026

“There were enough signs during the season that the team management wasn’t keen to retain him as captain. There is a clear buzz in the camp,” a source told the Indian Express. According to them, as many as three sources confirmed to them that the all-rounder was going to lose his leadership role.

This IPL season, the better teams really made the most of the Powerplay. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad particularly did well with the bat in those six overs. MI, on the other hand, struggled in that period for a large part of their campaign.

“We haven’t been able to use the Powerplay like some of the more successful teams this IPL. We haven’t moved with the times,” said another source.

Anyway, Pandya wasn't welcomed back to MI in 2024. Spectators booed him many times that season, for they believed he conspired to remove the fan-favourite Rohit Sharma from the captaincy role.

However, later that year, when he played an important role in India's T20 World Cup win, things got a little better for him. This season, Pandya looked indecisive and appeared to give up quite early.

His own performance wasn't inspiring either. In 10 matches, he scored 206 runs at an average of 22.89 and a strike rate of 138.26. With the ball things were worse. He bowled around 23 overs in all and took just four wickets at an economy rate of 11.43.

 
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
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