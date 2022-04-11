Hardik Pandya shatters huge IPL record, becomes fastest Indian to smash 100 sixes, third-quickest after Gayle, Russell

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hardik Pandya is the fastest Indian by some distance to reach the mark and only has T20 greats Chris Gayle and Andre Russell ahead of him in the list. 
Pandya is the fastest Indian to reach the mark by some distance. (BCCI)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 08:54 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Hardik Pandya has become the fastest Indian to hit 100 sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the third fastest in terms of balls after West Indies greats Chris Gayle and Andre Russell. Pandya hit his first six of Gujarat Titans' match against SunRisers Hyderabad in the ninth over and got to the mark.

Pandya has reached the mark in 1046 balls, making him the fastest Indian to reach 100 sixes by some margin. Rishabh Pant is his closest fellow countryman, having got to the mark in 1224 balls. Kolkata Knight Riders' Andre Russell got there in 657 balls, thus making him the fastest to reach 100 sixes. Chris Gayle, who set numerous records while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings, reached the milestone in 943 balls.

Pandya's former Mumbai Indians team mate Kieron Pollard is now the fourth fastest to 100 sixes, having got there in 1094 balls. Glenn Maxwell squares off the top five, having reached the mark in 1118 balls.

The 28-year-old Pandya is captaining the Gujarat Titans this season and his performances thus far seem to have convinced former cricketers and experts that he is now ready to make a comeback into the Indian team. He has scored valuable runs and consistently bowled his full quota of four overs in every match. 

Pandya's injury concerns had curtailed his contribution with the ball over the past few years, which led to him losing his place in the Indian team. He also made himself unavailable to play for Baroda in the Ranji Trophy this season, which led to speculation on whether he will be able to bowl at all in the IPL this season. 

