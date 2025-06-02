Hardik Pandya sinks to his knees after heartbreak vs PBKS, Jasprit Bumrah drags him up in gut-wrenching post-match scene

Punjab Kings booked their place in the IPL final for the first time in a decade, riding on a sensational, unbeaten 87 off 41 balls from skipper Shreyas Iyer to knock out five-time champions Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2. Chasing 204, Iyer’s carnage, featuring eight towering sixes, carried Punjab to a five-wicket win with six balls to spare. The victory sets up a mouthwatering title clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, guaranteeing a new IPL champion in the league’s 18th edition. Jasprit Bumrah (R) consoles Hardik Pandya after MI's loss against PBKS(X)

For Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya, the loss cut deep. As Shreyas Iyer launched the winning six to seal a place in the final, Hardik sank to his knees, visibly shattered. He remained motionless as the weight of the defeat sank in.

Jasprit Bumrah eventually walked up, gently pulling Hardik to his feet and nudging him towards the post-match handshakes.

Hardik also went on to applaud Shreyas Iyer for his magnificent knock under pressure. “The way Shreyas batted, took his chances and some of the shots he played were really outstanding. I think they definitely batted really well,” said Hardik in the post-match presentation.

PBKS' chase had begun with a jolt, but Josh Inglis played the early enforcer’s role, taking 20 off Jasprit Bumrah in a game-changing over; he was eventually dismissed for a brisk 38 off 21 balls. It paved the path for a momentum surge that Nehal Wadhera and Iyer capitalised on in style.

Their 84-run stand in just 7.5 overs pushed Punjab into control. Wadhera’s 48 off 29 balls provided the ideal foil for Iyer’s command at the other end. Once settled, the skipper shifted gears seamlessly, finishing the match with an over to spare.

Earlier in the evening, Mumbai Indians posted 203/6, built on solid middle-order contributions. After Jonny Bairstow’s attacking 38 at the top, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav steadied the innings with fluent knocks of 44 apiece. The pair’s 72-run partnership for the third wicket laid the foundation, before Naman Dhir’s explosive 18-ball 37 added late impetus.

But Punjab’s bowling unit, led by Chahal, Jamieson and Vyshak, kept crucial breakthroughs coming, ensuring MI didn’t completely run away with the game. In the end, it was Iyer’s masterclass that stole the night and scripted Punjab’s historic march into the final.