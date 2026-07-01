Hardik Pandya takes unprecedented step to tackle injury concerns, shifts base to Bengaluru

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has made a significant change in his personal life in a bid to manage his recurring injury concerns. Pandya has shifted his base from Mumbai to Bengaluru, where he will now train full-time at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (COE). The move reflects his determination to extend his career and remain available for India's major assignments, including the 2027 ODI World Cup. Injuries have repeatedly interrupted his progress in recent years, raising questions over his long-term fitness. By making the Centre of Excellence his permanent training base, Pandya hopes to stay in peak condition and become one of the first high-profile Indian cricketers to fully commit to such an arrangement. Hardik Pandya has shifted his base to Bengaluru. (PTI)

The move is unusual because centrally contracted Indian players usually visit the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (COE) only for injury rehabilitation, fitness assessments or national camps before international assignments. Pandya, who hails from Baroda in Gujarat, has spent most of the past decade based in Mumbai, where he primarily trained at the Mumbai Indians' facilities in Ghansoli. By relocating to Bengaluru and making the COE his full-time training base, he has taken a different path in the hope of better managing his workload and staying fit for the demands of international cricket.

Pandya missed the ODI series against Afghanistan and was also ruled out of the England tour after suffering a quadriceps injury during rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence. He had been recovering from the injury he sustained during the IPL when the fresh setback occurred.

"Hardik has already permanently shifted to Bengaluru. He has rented a property on the outskirts of the city, close to the COE. He will be the first Indian cricketer to make the COE his permanent training base for the remainder of his career," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"Hardik wanted to move out of Mumbai as commuting every day from his Lower Parel residence for training had become a problem. As a centrally-contracted cricketer, he has access to every facility at the COE, from injury management to skills training.

"Hence, he took the decision to make the COE his permanent base whenever he is not on IPL, state or national duty," the source said.

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Hardik making big calls to prolong career It is understood that Hardik will also have his own physiotherapist and a personal strength and conditioning (S&C) coach to help him with his training routines outside the COE.

"It is like shifting his base to Bengaluru as long as he plays white-ball cricket for India, and he intends to play for at least another five to six years.

"Even when he does skill work, such as batting against net bowlers hired by the COE, Hardik pays them from his own pocket," the source added.

The report suggested that his rehabilitation is still ongoing. He had taken a few days' break for personal work and is expected to return to the COE in a day or two.