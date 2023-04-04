Hardik Pandya to replace Kane Williamson with Australia big-hitter: Here's GT's Likely XI vs DC in IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans' likely XI vs Delhi Capitals: Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) take on perennial underachievers Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 clash in New Delhi on Tuesday. The reigning champions got their campaign off to a perfect start with a win against Chennai Super Kings in the season opener. GT have one of the strongest squads in the tournament and will be keen to make their second season in the IPL a memorable one too. (DC vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023) Gujarat Titans' Kane Williamson is helped by teammates after he was injured during IPL 2023(AFP)

GT were the most consistent team last season winning 10 out of their 14 league games to claim their maiden IPL title in their debut season. They roped in the likes of Kane Williamson, Shivam Mavi, KS Bharat, Josh Little, Odean Smith to strengthen their title-winning squad in the mini auction.

The Titans' squad is not short of batting brilliance. Shubhman Gill is in the form of his life as he showcased during his match-winning knock of 63 against CSK. They also have an array of options to choose from in Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar and David Miller as far as the middle-order is concerned.

Skipper Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, and Odean Smith highlight the all-rounders' section. Khan and Tewatia showcased their all-round abilities in the season opener as they took GT over the line against CSK with some meaty hits towards the end.

Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Shivam Mavi, Pradeep Sangwan, Josh Little and Yash Dayal are all good seam bowling options that provide the reigning champions with good depth.

The GT bowlers did a good job against CSK to restrict them to under 180 after Ruturaj Gaikwad’s handed the side a blazing start.

David Miller will be available for selection for GT after concluding his national duties with South Africa.

Kane Williamson has been ruled out for the 2023 season after he picked up a knee injury in the opener against CSK. While GT are yet to bring in a replacement for Williamson, Mathew Wade might come into the XI in place of the New Zealand star.

GT’s predicted XI vs DC

Openers: Shubhman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha

Top and Middle Order: Matthew Wade, David Miller, Vijay Shankar

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia

Pacers: Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal

Impact player:

Sai Sudharsan made a useful impact with the bat after being introduced as a substitute in the first game and the management will look to pursue him in a similar role.

