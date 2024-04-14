Hardik Pandya's tremendous gesture for MS Dhoni wins over Wankhede crowd as MI skipper runs at MSD, shares emotional hug

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya displayed his love and respect towards former Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni ahead of the mega IPL 2024 encounter on Sunday at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Pandya and Dhoni share a great camaraderie both on and off the field as the flamboyant all-rounder made his international debut under the legend's leadership. The duo has often been seen spending time together when there is no cricketing action. Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni share a special moment ahead of the mega MI vs CSK clash.(X Image)

Meanwhile, minutes before the highly-anticipated MI vs CSK clash, Hardik left his warm-up session and ran all over to hug Dhoni who was entering the middle to join his teammates. The duo shared a warm hug as the fans inside the stadium cheered loudly after witnessing the special moment.

Dhoni, who is at fag end of his career, might play for the last time at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday as the speculations are rife that this might be his last season as a player in the cash-rich league.

In the mega clash, Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first against arch-rivals CSK in front of a jam-packed stadium as the fans came in big numbers to support both sides.

The MI skipper asserted that dew was the key reason behind his decision to bowl first as they also decided to play with the same team from the last match.

"We would like to bowl first, dew will come into play. It (pitch) looks better than the last game, expecting a lot of runs. Need to stick to the basics. Winning is very important to get the momentum. We were able to win two games convincingly. That's the beauty about IPL, everyone has to contribute. Your team will be able to achieve goals eventually. The dew started coming post 10 overs (in the last game.) It gets heavier in the evening. Same team," Hardik said at the toss.

On the other side, defending champions CSK made one change to their side as Matheesha Pathirana returned to side as he replaced Maheesh Theekshana.

"Would have bowled first, something we can't control. Need to do well in all three departments. This is the beauty of IPL. always fluctuating. Good contest for both teams, two teams up for grabs. Team playing better will win. Pathirana comes in for Theekshana, that's the only change," Ruturaj Gaikwad said at the toss.