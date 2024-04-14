IPL Live Score 2024, MI vs CSK: MS Dhoni in focus as Mumbai Indians aim to keep Chennai Super Kings winless away

IPL Live Score 2024 MI vs CSK, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: In what will be a super blockbuster clash, Mumbai Indians host Chennai Super Kings in their upcoming IPL 2024 fixture, at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Jasprit Bumrah is currently in red-hot form and batters Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma clicking, MI will be hoping to making it to the playoffs and seal a win against Chennai. Meanwhile, Romario Shepherd has also proved his prowess as a big hitter. On the other hand, CSK have their fair share of power hitters, with Shivam Dube leading the pack. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni, who has barely featured with the bat this season, will be the crowd favourite....Read More

Deepak Chahar could also be key for CSK due to his strengths in the powerplay. At the Wankhede, he has done good in the first six overs, taking 10 wickets in ten matches at an economy rate of 7.59. He is also the only player, who hasn't played for MI to have taken wickets in double digits in this phase at the Wankhede. He will key to Gaikwad's plans.

Speaking on MI-CSK rivalry, Chennai head coach Stephen Fleming said, "So not by design, but more through results, it's worked out to a couple of successful franchises that have had opportunities to push ahead of the others. But look, in saying that every time you play a team these days, it feels like a massive rivalry or a massive game. So we try to keep things reasonably simple and part of the process of this game is to keep emotions down and just enjoy the occasion for what it is."

Regarding Dhoni, Fleming said, "It's magnificent, to be honest. It is truly astounding the love that, let's be honest, the love that India has for MS Dhoni. And we are benefactors of that. So the team without doubt feel pride when they walk out to an away game. And there's a large amount of yellow, if not all yellow."

"It's in some cases overwhelming. So you just got to make sure that it's a nice addition, not a pressure. But we're under no illusions about what's created it and who's created it and we're very proud of him and his involvement with the side. So we look at it as a real honour that people will come out and support him and if it's secondary, then the team," he further added.

MI are currently seventh in the IPL 2024 points table with four points in five matches, packed with two wins and three defeats. They are in a two-match unbeaten run. Meanwhile, CSK are third in the standings, with six points in five games. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side has won thrice and lost two games.