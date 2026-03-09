Hardik Pandya vows to continue playing 10 more years for India after World Cup win: ‘Want to win 10 more ICC titles’

India went back-to-back in the T20 World Cups, and Hardik Pandya played a vital role in both tournament wins. However, the all-rounder, 32, is nowhere close to being done as he has set his sights on the upcoming tournaments. The Suryakumar Yadav-led India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday to win the T20 World Cup for the third time. With this feat, the Men in Blue became the first team to win the tournament on home soil and also successfully defend the title. India's Hardik Pandya celebrates with his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, after the T20 World Cup win. (PTI)

Throughout the course of the tournament, Hardik kept chipping in with valuable contributions with either bat or ball. Speaking to the host broadcaster after the triumph in Ahmedabad on Sunday, Hardik stated that he wants to keep playing cricket for the next 10 years and bring more silverware to the Indian team.

Hardik also stated that he realises he's now a senior player in the team and wants to share his experience with the youngsters, rallying them so the winning juggernaut never stops.

Also Read: Stuart Broad blown away by Hardik Pandya’s six-hitting range, mentions ‘he is so wiry and slim’: ‘Got an aura and ego’ “It sounds very good that I am a senior player now. But I have 10 more years of cricket in me. I have played only half of my career so far; half is left. I would like to win 10 more trophies in total, including ICC and IPL. But ICC trophies are the most important for me,” Hardik said.

"I would want to win anything that I play. In the next 10 years, I would definitely win five or six more. Losing was never in my mind. I would like to thank God," he added.

Role of Maheika Sharma Hardik also shed light on the contribution of his girlfriend, Maheika Sharma, saying that ever since she came into his life, he has been winning nonstop. He further stated that he is feeling on top of the world after winning the T20 World Cup for the second time in a row.

“This is the victory I have always lived for. This is why I have played cricket. I want to win trophies. I want to win as many trophies as I can. In 2024, I had said that whatever trophies I play for, I will win. And I believe that. This trophy is a validation of that,” said Hardik.

“There is a lot of hard work. There is not only talk, but there is a lot of hard work. Work hard, stay silent, be a good person. Since Maheika has come into my life, I have only been winning,” he added.

The premier all-rounder Hardik also stated that if people continue to put in the hard work, stay quiet, and be good people, they could achieve anything and everything.

In the T20 World Cup 2026, Hardik scored two half-centuries against Namibia and Zimbabwe and also returned with nine wickets.