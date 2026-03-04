Stuart Broad blown away by Hardik Pandya’s six-hitting range, mentions ‘he is so wiry and slim’: ‘Got an aura and ego’

Stuart Broad has sounded a note of caution to England ahead of their semifinal meeting with India, highlighting the threat posed by Hardik Pandya. Broad pointed out that Pandya’s presence alone can shift momentum, given his ability to influence the contest with both bat and ball. Whether finishing innings with explosive hitting or delivering key overs under pressure, the Indian all-rounder thrives on big occasions and carries a self-belief that often lifts the side around him. Hardik Pandya has smashed 12 sixes in the T20 World Cup 2026 so far. (AFP)

He will be eager to make a statement against England in the semifinal, especially at his familiar IPL home ground, where he understands the conditions better than most. Backed by the crowd and comfortable with the surface, he will look to seize the big moment.

Broad offered a tactical blueprint on how to contain Hardik in the semifinal, stressing the importance of timing his arrival at the crease. Broad believes striking early, before the all-rounder settles into his finishing role, could be key to preventing India from launching a late onslaught.

“If I am an England bowler, I think I need to get him in after 12 overs so I can bowl when he’s not in the hitting zone straightaway. He might think I would like to look at a few before going at the end. I would see that as my chance to get him out before he can hurt me in the last four overs. If India are just three or four down entering the death overs, that’s where India get over 200, and you are in a bit of trouble,” Broad said on the For the Love of Cricket podcast.

“Hardik Pandya just believes he can do the job” The veteran pacer further underlined the threat Hardik poses if India build a solid platform upfront, pointing out how dangerous the all-rounder becomes once he strides in with momentum on his side. The former seamer highlighted Pandya’s self-belief, presence and remarkable power-hitting ability as defining factors.

“If India sets up a good first ten overs, Hardik Pandya becomes a huge danger. When he walks in, he’s extremely confident. He has got an aura about him and an ego on him in a positive way. He just believes he can do the job. He is so wiry and slim that you think how he can hit the ball 100 metres like he does. But he does it so effortlessly,” he added.