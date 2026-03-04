Harry Brook calls India semifinal a ‘dream come true’, says 'England don’t need perfect game in T20 World Cup'

Harry Brook described England’s T20 World Cup semifinal against the tournament co-hosts India as a “dream come true,” saying occasions like these are why players take up the sport. With a packed Wankhede Stadium and high stakes at stake, Brook stressed that his side is relishing the challenge. England head into the knockout clash aware of the pressure but confident in their preparation, believing such marquee contests bring out the best in their squad. England skipper Harry Brook is confident ahead of India semi-final. (AP)

The two sides have crossed paths in each of the last two T20 World Cup semifinals, splitting honours. England prevailed in 2022 and went on to claim the title, while India turned the tables in 2024, winning the knockout clash before lifting the trophy themselves.

England skipper Brook summed up the magnitude of the occasion, calling the upcoming World Cup semifinal against the hosts at an iconic venue a moment many in the camp have long dreamed of experiencing.

"It's up there for sure. It's a dream come true for most of us to play in a World Cup semifinal against the home nation on a very iconic ground, so we're all really looking forward to it," Brook said in the pre-match press conference.

Playing down the hype around a must-be-perfect narrative, Brook maintained that England’s campaign has been built on resilience rather than flawless cricket, backing the side’s belief and composure to challenge India in the high-stakes semifinal.

"No, I don't believe that we need a perfect game to win the competition to be honest," Brook replied when asked if England would need that 'perfect game' to beat title-favourites India in their backyard.

"The games that we have won have been nowhere near perfect and we've still managed to get the wins convincingly in some of them and then tight (in) the other games. But it's just the unity that we've had to be able to get across the line, the belief that everybody's shown throughout the games and the calmness that we've had when the bowlers have stood at the top of the mark," he added.

“England going into the game very confident” The England skipper struck a confident tone ahead of the semifinal, saying they sense their best performance is still to come and backing his side to play fearless, attacking cricket against India on the big stage.

"We're obviously going into the game very confident, we're playing some good cricket, we haven't quite played that perfect performance (yet) and I feel like it's just around the corner. Hopefully, it's tomorrow (Thursday) night and we go out there and we just play with freedom, play brave and look to take it to them as much as we can," he added.