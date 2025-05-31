Hardik Pandya's aggressive act in front of Shubman Gill after no-handshake ignites wild 'ego clash' theories online

Mumbai Indians produced a strong performance in the Eliminator match of IPL 2025 against Gujarat Titans on Friday, defeating the side by 20 runs to stay alive in the tournament. While Titans are now eliminated, MI will face Punjab Kings in Sunday's Qualifier 2, where both teams will clash for a place in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The match saw stellar performances from Rohit Sharma and Jonny Bairstow with the bat, and Jasprit Bumrah's brilliance with the ball; however, another moment that caught fans' eyes was one between Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill. Hardik Pandya celebrates in front of Shubman Gill(X)

During the toss, both shared an awkward moment after neither initiated the customary handshake, and the tensions remained on the field as the teams took on each other. After Shubman Gill was adjudged LBW out early in the side's run chase against MI, Hardik celebrated animatedly as he ran closer to Gill. The act from Hardik caught instant attention from fans on social media platforms.

Watch:

Gill was dismissed for just one off two deliveries, with the side also losing Kusal Mendis (20) right after the Powerplay. However, Sai Sudharsan (80) and Washington Sundar (48) forged a brilliant partnership to bring the Titans back in the game. It took a brilliant yorker from Jasprit Bumrah to break the partnership, as he denied Sundar a half-century, which eventually turned the game on its head.

GT couldn't recover from the dismissal as they fell 20 runs short in the game.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma turned back the clock with a vintage 81, while Bairstow scored an explosive 47 off just 22 balls as the duo forged an 84-run partnership in just 7.2 overs. Rohit, who had been under scrutiny for his form, delivered when it mattered most, and a strong finish from Hardik Pandya (22* off 9 balls) ensured MI reached a mammoth total in the Eliminator.

Rohit was eventually named the player of the match for his brilliant knock, as he notched up his fourth half-century in the game. The MI opener also became the first Indian to hit 300 sixes in IPL, while completing 7000 runs in the tournament.