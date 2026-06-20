Hardik Pandya's injury woes continue as England ODIs slip away; Virat Kohli's fitness test date set: Report

India's concerns over Hardik Pandya's fitness have deepened, with the star all-rounder reportedly set to miss another ODI series, this time against England next month. Pandya had already been ruled out of the Afghanistan series after suffering a quadriceps strain at the last moment. He had travelled to the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru to obtain clearance for a back spasm injury sustained during the IPL while representing the Mumbai Indians. However, during his assessment and rehabilitation, Pandya picked up a fresh quadriceps strain, further delaying his return. According to a report on Jagran, the injury has not healed sufficiently, making him unavailable for the upcoming England ODI series as well.

Hardik Pandya suffers another blow, Virat Kohli faces fitness test ahead of England ODIs(Reuters and AFP Images)

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Pandya's fitness concerns are not new. The all-rounder missed several matches for the Mumbai Indians during the IPL season before returning for the team's final few games. His latest setback is particularly worrying for India, as the management has been keen to increase his workload in the 50-over format ahead of next year's ODI World Cup. With recurring injury issues continuing to disrupt his availability, questions remain over how much cricket he will be able to play in the build-up to the tournament.

Pandya's injury troubles have affected India's planning before. A left ankle injury sustained during a group-stage match against Bangladesh at the 2023 ODI World Cup disrupted the team's balance and forced a reshuffle midway through the tournament. Even so, Pandya continues to be a key part of India's plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa. At the same time, the selectors and team management are preparing for all possibilities given his recurring fitness issues.

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{{^usCountry}} Nitish Kumar Reddy has emerged as a leading backup option, with India gradually integrating the young all-rounder into the ODI setup and giving him opportunities to prove he can shoulder a bigger responsibility in the years leading up to the global event. Virat Kohli to undergo fitness test at COE {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nitish Kumar Reddy has emerged as a leading backup option, with India gradually integrating the young all-rounder into the ODI setup and giving him opportunities to prove he can shoulder a bigger responsibility in the years leading up to the global event. Virat Kohli to undergo fitness test at COE {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} India's injury worries are not limited to Hardik Pandya, with Virat Kohli also sidelined from the ODI series against Afghanistan due to a hamstring injury. Kohli, who now plays only ODI cricket following his retirement from Tests and T20Is, picked up the injury during the IPL final between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. The setback forced him out of the Afghanistan squad, with Yashasvi Jaiswal named as his replacement. As per a Jagran report, Kohli is set to undergo a crucial fitness test at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on June 22. The outcome of that assessment will play a key role in determining his availability for India's ODI series against England next month. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India's injury worries are not limited to Hardik Pandya, with Virat Kohli also sidelined from the ODI series against Afghanistan due to a hamstring injury. Kohli, who now plays only ODI cricket following his retirement from Tests and T20Is, picked up the injury during the IPL final between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. The setback forced him out of the Afghanistan squad, with Yashasvi Jaiswal named as his replacement. As per a Jagran report, Kohli is set to undergo a crucial fitness test at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on June 22. The outcome of that assessment will play a key role in determining his availability for India's ODI series against England next month. {{/usCountry}}

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