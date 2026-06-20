Sri Lanka denies ‘targeting’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in heated India A clash: ‘Emotions coming out is normal’

It promises to be a blockbuster Sunday as India A and Sri Lanka A gear up to fight it out for the title in the Tri-Nation A series. It would be interesting to see how Vaibhav Sooryavanshi performs, considering what happened the last time these two teams met in the group stage. A loss in the Super Over for India A was followed by the 15-year-old being involved in a heated altercation with Vishen Halambage, and the left-handed batter even shoved the Sri Lanka A player away. Sahan Arachchige denied targeting Vaibhav Sooryavansh (Screengrab - SonyLiv)

In the aftermath of the incident, several reports surfaced indicating that Halambage had been regularly taunting Sooryavanshi and that the verbal volleys had been thrown from the start of the Tri-Nation Series. Among several other remarks, Cricbuzz reported that Halambage also told the Indian batter, "Go home, this is not the IPL," or words to that effect.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s struggle in ‘probation period’ could force BCCI to rethink However, ahead of the Tri-Nation A series final, Sri Lanka A captain Sahan Arachchige denied targeting Sooryavanshi, saying whatever happened the last time around, happened in the heat of the moment.

“The boys are not targeting anyone or anything. They are just enjoying themselves. In a close game like a Super Over, emotions come out. That’s normal," he told Sportstar.

“There are a lot of experienced players in this team. They know what to do, and they know how to play,” he added.

The image of Sooryavanshi pushing Sri Lanka A player away was met with polarising reactions, and former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar said that if he were the manager or coach of India A, he would have dropped the youngster for the match against Afghanistan A to teach him a lesson.

What all happened? After India A lost in the Super Over against Sri Lanka A, Halambage allegedly charged towards Sooryavanshi and also advanced at Suryansh Shedge, the other Indian batter. It was then that Sooryavanshi retaliated before Niroshan Dickwella stepped in to defuse the situation.

Earlier, India A qualified for the final after beating Afghanistan A by 101 runs on Wednesday, June 17. Sri Lanka A then defeated Afghanistan to set up a summit clash with Tilak Varma's side.

After the final against Sri Lanka A on Sunday, both Sooryavanshi and Tilak Varma will fly to Ireland for the upcoming two T20Is in Belfast. Sooryavanshi has a chance to become the youngest-ever player for the senior Indian men's side.

Earlier, Sooryavanshi became the youngest to be picked in India squad, breaking the 36-year-old record that belonged to none other than Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar.