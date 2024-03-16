 Hardik Pandya's '…no one will forget' promise for IPL 2024 after replacing Rohit Sharma as MI captain | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Hardik Pandya's '…no one will forget' promise for IPL 2024 after replacing Rohit Sharma as MI captain

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 16, 2024 09:06 AM IST

Hardik Pandya was named as MI's captain, replacing Rohit Sharma. How will it pan out in IPL 2024?

Hardik Pandya is no stranger to the spotlight. There is always a buzz whenever he walks out to the cricket field, be it for India or in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In his 8-year-long international career, he has already had his fair share of injury setbacks. But he has always made sure to come back stronger. Something similar is expected from him in the upcoming IPL 2024 which starts next Friday.

Rohit Sharma (L) and Hardik Pandya(HT Photo)
Rohit Sharma (L) and Hardik Pandya(HT Photo)

However, the spotlight on Pandya would be different this time. And his comeback after five months is not the only reason. In fact, the bigger reason is his return to Mumbai Indians and that too as a captain. The swashbuckling all-rounder who started his IPL career with MI back in 2015, will be returning to the franchise after spending two successful seasons at the Gujarat Titans.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Pandya led GT to their maiden IPL title on the first attempt in IPL 2022 and took them to the finals last year. But in dramatic circumstances before the auction ahead of this year's IPL, Pandya was traded to MI. In an even more eye-brow-raising move, he was named as MI's captain, replacing Rohit Sharma, IPL's joint-most successful captain with five titles to his name.

Rohit is still with MI but he will play only as a player for the the first time in more than a decade. To make matters more complex, Pandya still plays under Rohit's captaincy in Team India. How will Pandya and Rohit react to this? How will the MI fans see this move?

Pandya knows he has a job on his hands. And therefore, he wants to play a brand of cricket that no one will forget.

"The feeling of wearing this colour is very special for me. The journey started here, coming back home and playing is always going to be special,” said Pandya in a video posted by the franchise on social media.

"We will make sure we will play a brand of cricket which all will be proud of and at the same point of time it’s going to be a ride no one will forget."

Pandya was welcomed back with open arms by MI head coach Mark Boucher, who backed him to do well.

"He (Pandya) certainly knows the changing room better than what I do. It’s sort of homecoming for a couple of people.

"He has fitted in really well and is excited for the season. We look forward to having him back and winning some games for Mumbai Indians again,” told Boucher in another MI video.

"At the start of each season, everyone is very excited. There are a couple of new faces around, so there’s a little bit of nerves as well. We would like to build up to the start of the season."

MI will open their IPL campaign against GT in Ahmedabad on March 24.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and IPL 2024 Schedule, match updates along with Cricket Schedule, WPL 2024 and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / Hardik Pandya's '…no one will forget' promise for IPL 2024 after replacing Rohit Sharma as MI captain
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On