Hardik Pandya's plan of action leading up to T20 World Cup 2026 laid down after injury setback delays return: Report

India are contending with a few significant injuries in terms of the players they are missing for upcoming series against South Africa and New Zealand in white ball cricket. With Shreyas Iyer reportedly out long-term and Shubman Gill set back by a neck spasm. They are joined in India's infirmary by Hardik Pandya, who is still working his way back from the injury in the Asia Cup earlier this year.

While bad news followed Pandya earlier this week, with reports stating he would not be ready and rehabbed in time for the ODI series against the Proteas, there is reason for optimism. More reports indicate that the BCCI and the Centre of Excellence have determined a comeback schedule for Pandya that would allow him to be ready for India’s home T20 World Cup campaign early next year.

A BCCI source reported to Times of India that Pandya could begin his comeback trail with matches for Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy beginning later this month. The focus for Pandya will be the shortest format of the game, allowing him to minimise the strain on his body as he balances his all-round game.

“Hardik was supposed to return to action in the ODI series against South Africa, but it was decided at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence that it would be better for him to avoid the slightly heavier workload involved in the ODIs straightaway after returning from an injury,” the source said.

Pandya to return in the SMAT

“With the T20 World Cup approaching in a few months, it would be better if he returns in the shorter format first. He will feature in a few matches for Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy (starting November 26),” explained the source.

Those matches could put Pandya in place to participate in a couple of the T20I series matches against the Proteas, with that series beginning on December 9. He will also have the subsequent series against New Zealand to work his way back to fitness.

Pandya has always been a player prone to injury, but has regularly found a way to be at his strongest with the ball in hand when India has required him. However, given injuries interrupted his 2023 ODI World Cup campaign, there is a desire to keep him fittest and healthiest for tournament conditions.

Pandya was a crucial part of India’s success at the T20 World Cup in North America in 2024, and will be expected to play as the second or third seamer in the home World Cup, on top of his batting and death-hitting responsibilities.