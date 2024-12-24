Harleen Deol, Pratika Rawal shine as India seal ODI series

New Delhi: It was a thoroughly dominant all-round performance from India yet again in this series as they defeated West Indies by 115 runs in the second women’s ODI and took a 2-0 lead in the three-match series at the Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara on Tuesday. Harleen Deol scored 115 off 103 balls in the second ODI to help India post 358/5 — their joint highest-ever ODI total (BCCI)

Harleen Deol smashed a brilliant century while Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal and Jemimah Rodrigues hit fifties as the hosts posted a commanding 358/5 — their joint highest-ever ODI total. This marked the second instance of India surpassing the 350-run mark in ODIs.

Opting to bat first, openers Mandhana (53) and Rawal (76) laid a strong foundation with a 110-run partnership. A mix-up resulted in Mandhana’s run out, bringing Deol on to the crease. Deol paced her innings well, eventually accelerating to score a magnificent 115 off 103 balls. Deol became only the fifth Indian woman after Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj and Punam Raut to score a century since 2018.

Rawal in only her second ODI outing looked fluent but missed out on a century as she was dismissed for 76 by Zaida James.

Skipper Kaur looked promising during her 18-ball 22 but failed to capitalise on the start. Rodrigues added further momentum with her quickfire 52, combining with Harleen to pile on a further 116 runs for the fourth wicket.

“We did exactly what we were expecting to do. Happy that the openers gave us a 100-run stand and then Harleen and Jemimah supported too,” said Kaur in the post-match presentation. “We had a decent total on the board and the way our bowlers were bowling, we trusted them to take wickets at any point and seal the game.”

Much like in the first ODI, West Indies’ fielding woes compounded their misery, with multiple misfields and 23 extras. For the West Indies, Afy Fletcher, Qiana Joseph, Deandra Dottin and James picked a wicket apiece.

With a mammoth total to chase, a monumental effort was needed from the hosts to stay alive in the series. But even after a much better batting display in comparison to the first ODI, West Indies ended up faltering in their chase.

Hayley Matthews, with her counter-attacking century – her seventh in the format, gave West Indies some hope but losing wickets at the other end did not help the team’s cause. Matthews stitched a 112-run partnership with wicket-keeper Shermaine Campbelle but Matthews’s dismissal proved to be the decisive blow for the tourists. Rawal, who had already had a great outing with the bat, also turned up for India with her off-spin, dismissing Matthews.

“I was not able to hold my nerves in the previous game, I was more confident today, that was the difference. I was told in the practice sessions that I might get to bowl in the match and I was happy that I could contribute to the team,” said the Delhi all-rounder after the match.

The Indian spin trio of Priya Mishra (3/49), Deepti Sharma (2/40) and Rawal (2/37) ensured the tail did not wag and wrapped up the West Indies innings for 243 in 46.2 overs.