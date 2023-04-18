Harmanpreet Kaur creates history, Suryakumar Yadav named Wisden T20I player of 2022

Harmanpreet Kaur created history by becoming the first Indian woman to be named among the Wisden Cricketers of the Year, chosen by the Wisden editor in a tradition dating back to 1889. The others are New Zealand's Tom Blundell and Daryl Mitchell plus England's Ben Foakes and Matthew Potts. India's Harmanpreet Kaur(AFP)

The Indian women's team captain made it to the list primarily because of her splendid 143-run knock off 111 balls at Canterbury that helped India win their maiden ODI series on English soil since 1999. Harmanpreet also led India to the final of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. They had to settle for the silver medal after being beaten by Australia in the summit clash.

Suryakumar Yadav was another Indian who was rewarded for his stunning performances throughout last year. He was named the Widen T20I cricketer of the year male. In 2022, Yadav became just the second player to amass 1,000 T20I runs in a single year. He also hit two centuries one against England in Nottingham and the other against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui. The fact that he scored all those runs at a staggering strike rate of 187.43 and that too while batting in the middle-order is what makes his effort unmatchable.

England captain Ben Stokes was named 'Leading Cricketer in the World' (male). The 31-year-old all-rounder guided England to nine wins in 10 Tests and played a vital role in their T20 World Cup final win against Pakistan in November. England had only one win in their previous 17 Tests before Stokes was appointed captain last April.

He has been named leading cricketer for the third time, having also received the honour in 2019 and 2020, with countryman Joe Root taking the award in 2021.

Australia batter Beth Mooney was named the world's top women's cricketer for the second time in three years, having led her country to World Cup triumphs in the 50-over and 20-over tournaments and winning gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

England batter Jonny Bairstow received the new Wisden Trophy for outstanding individual Test performance of the year after twin hundreds in a record-breaking win over India in July.

