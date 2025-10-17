Harmanpreet Kaur has ‘fantastic World Cup record’, should deliver in big games like Alyssa Healy: Nasser Hussain

Harmanpreet Kaur's India entered the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 as one of the favourites, but two back-to-back losses against South Africa and Australia have derailed the hosts' campaign. The eight-team tournament is slowly approaching the business end, and India have everything to play for in their upcoming fixture against England at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. One of the main issues hindering India's performance is its underperforming middle-order. India will take on England in the Women's World Cup on Sunday, October 19. (PTI )

Harleen Deol and Harmanpreet Kaur are yet to fire for the hosts. There is an overdependence of sorts on the two opening batters - Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal. In the first three fixtures against Sri Lanka, Pakistan and South Africa, India were rescued by lower-order batters such as Amanjot Kaur and Richa Ghosh. The fixture against Australia saw Mandhana and Rawal finding their groove, but India then let Australia chase down the target of 331 as Alyssa Healy smashed the bowlers all around the park.

Australia have sealed their place in the semi-finals, becoming the first team to do so in the 2025 edition of the tournament. However, three positions are still up for grabs, and India are in for a fight with England, South Africa, and New Zealand. One of these four teams is sure to miss out on the spot, and India's fate is in their own hands. Victories against England and New Zealand will all but confirm a place in the semi-finals, but defeats can hamper the course.

Ahead of the fixture between India and England, former England captain Nasser Hussain disagreed that the hosts are overtly dependent on their opening pair, saying the chatter around Harleen Deol's strike rate needs to die down, as her performance cannot be compared to Mandhana and Rawal, considering the latter gets to bat in the powerplay.

“I think Harleen has been okay; she has been consistent. I saw a tweet the other day comparing strike rates. I would just say to be careful when comparing strike rates. When you are batting in the powerplay and opening in the powerplay, your strike rate would be higher compared to middle-order batters. So, just be careful when comparing strike rates. I don't think India are over reliant on their openers,” said Hussain while replying to a Hindustan Times query during JioHotstar Press Room ahead of the match between India and England.

India's captain, Harmanpreet, is yet to set the World Cup 2025 stage on fire as she has amassed just 71 runs in four matches. However, Hussain likened the senior pro to Australia skipper Alyssa Healy, saying she can raise her game when the big matches come.

“Like I said, Harmanpreet has a fantastic World Cup record. The bigger the game, just like Alyssa Healy, in the last couple of games before the match against India, the stats had come off a little bit, but in the two big games, she suddenly delivers. I expect the same from the Indian captain, really,” he added.

‘Every game like a knockout game’

Hussain, who is widely regarded as one of the finest broadcasters going around, believes every remaining match for India becomes a knockout considering the side faced defeats against South Africa and Australia.

“Because they have lost two on the bounce now, every game nearly, they have to play like a knockout game and in knockout games, your big players come. Jemimah Rodrigues has scored runs down the order, while Deepti has performed well down the order. In the first game against Sri Lanka, people down the order were getting runs,” said Hussain.

“So, I don't think they are heavily reliant on 1-2 players. Just in the field, maybe, when someone gets going like Alyssa Healy the other day, say Nat-Sciver Brunt gets going on Sunday, that's when who is going to come and break the partnership. I think Deepti is the one you go to as a partnership breaker. For England, it might be Sophie Ecclestone,” he added.

India are currently in the fourth spot in the points table with four points from four games.

