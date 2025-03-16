Harmanpreet Kaur hugs Nita Ambani in MI's ecstatic celebration with WPL win; Marizanne Kapp crestfallen, left in tears

It was absolute ecstasy for Mumbai Indians and agony for Delhi Capitals after the end of a thrilling finale to the 2025 season of the Women's Premier League (WPL). MI held their nerve on the big night at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, as they beat Delhi by eight runs to reclaim the WPL title after two years. MI beat DC by 8 runs to reclaim WPL crown

Mumbai players burst into wild celebrations on lifting the WPL title for the second time in history. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, named the Player of the Match for her 44-ball 66, hugged team owner Nita Ambani in a moment to cherish for Mumbai Indians. Ambani also hugged Nat Sciver-Brunt, who defended 14 runs in the final over.

On the other hand, South Africa international Marizanne Kapp was reduced to tears and was being consoled by her teammates. She has now been on the losing side in two consecutive finals - the other being for the national side in the T20 World Cup last year against New Zealand.

It was pure agony for Meg Lanning and her side, with Delhi succumbing to a third straight loss in a WPL final. In each tournament edition, they have finished top of the league stage to secure a direct entry into the final and have lost on all occasions.

Harmanpreet powers Mumbai Indians to second WPL title

Harmanpreet carved out a captain's knock to power MI to a second WPL title win. The India star saved her best for the big day, as her scintillating half-century was instrumental in taking MI to a fighting 149 for 7 despite an underwhelming effort from the other batters.

While MI were thought to have put a below-par score on a batting track, Delhi batters put undue pressure on themselves to finish at 141 for 9 despite a late surge from Marizanne Kapp and teenager Niki Prasad.