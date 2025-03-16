Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Harmanpreet Kaur hugs Nita Ambani in MI's ecstatic celebration with WPL win; Marizanne Kapp crestfallen, left in tears

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 16, 2025 06:56 AM IST

MI held their nerve on the big night at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, as they beat Delhi by eight runs to reclaim the WPL title after two years.

It was absolute ecstasy for Mumbai Indians and agony for Delhi Capitals after the end of a thrilling finale to the 2025 season of the Women's Premier League (WPL). MI held their nerve on the big night at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, as they beat Delhi by eight runs to reclaim the WPL title after two years.

MI beat DC by 8 runs to reclaim WPL crown
MI beat DC by 8 runs to reclaim WPL crown

Mumbai players burst into wild celebrations on lifting the WPL title for the second time in history. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, named the Player of the Match for her 44-ball 66, hugged team owner Nita Ambani in a moment to cherish for Mumbai Indians. Ambani also hugged Nat Sciver-Brunt, who defended 14 runs in the final over.

On the other hand, South Africa international Marizanne Kapp was reduced to tears and was being consoled by her teammates. She has now been on the losing side in two consecutive finals - the other being for the national side in the T20 World Cup last year against New Zealand.

It was pure agony for Meg Lanning and her side, with Delhi succumbing to a third straight loss in a WPL final. In each tournament edition, they have finished top of the league stage to secure a direct entry into the final and have lost on all occasions.

Harmanpreet powers Mumbai Indians to second WPL title

Harmanpreet carved out a captain's knock to power MI to a second WPL title win. The India star saved her best for the big day, as her scintillating half-century was instrumental in taking MI to a fighting 149 for 7 despite an underwhelming effort from the other batters.

While MI were thought to have put a below-par score on a batting track, Delhi batters put undue pressure on themselves to finish at 141 for 9 despite a late surge from Marizanne Kapp and teenager Niki Prasad.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check DC vs MI Live Score, live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check DC vs MI Live Score, live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On