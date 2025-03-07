Harmanpreet Kaur involved in ugly spat with Sophie Ecclestone, punished by BCCI for breaching WPL code of conduct

A fiery exchange between Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and UP Warriorz’s Sophie Ecclestone ignited controversy during their Women’s Premier League (WPL) clash on Thursday, forcing the on-field umpire to step in and defuse tensions. Harmanpreet Kaur and Sophie Ecclestone clash during the WPL 2025(JioHotstar)

The incident unfolded at the end of the 19th over when umpire Ajitesh Argal informed Harmanpreet that her team would be allowed only three fielders outside the circle in the final over due to a slow over rate. The decision irked the MI captain, leading to a brief argument with the umpire.

Kiwi all-rounder Amelia Kerr, visibly upset with the ruling, joined the conversation in support of her captain.

As the discussion heated up, Ecclestone, who was at the non-striker’s end, walked towards Argal to add her perspective. Her involvement didn’t sit well with Harmanpreet, who shot back with a few words of her own.

The situation quickly escalated before the umpires intervened, ensuring the spat did not spiral out of control.

Watch:

Harmanpreet was eventually reprimanded and fined 10 per cent of her match fees for breaching the WPL Code of Conduct. She admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 which relates to showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during a match.

Despite the verbal spat, Mumbai Indians maintained their focus and delivered a dominant performance on the field. Hayley Matthews led the charge with a scintillating 46-ball 68, while Kerr shone with the ball, registering a career-best 5/38.

The former champions comfortably chased down a 151-run target, securing a six-wicket victory over the Warriorz and propelling the side to second place on the points table. UP Warriorz, meanwhile, are on the verge of elimination, slumping to their third consecutive loss.

Though Warriorz skipper Deepti Sharma momentarily lifted her side’s spirits with a stunning catch to dismiss Nat Sciver-Brunt (37 off 23), MI had already gained firm control of the chase, thanks to Matthew's scintillating knock.

Mumbai Indians, now in a commanding position with eight points, will take on Gujarat Giants in their next fixture on March 10.