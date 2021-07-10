Harmanpreet Kaur lauds Harleen Deol for sensational catch, gives reasons behind team's improved fielding

India women's T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Saturday praised Harleen Deol for his amazing catch during the rain-hit first T20I against England on Friday and credited fielding coach Abhay Sharma for the team's improvement in fielding. Both Harmanpreet and Harleen took sensational catches during the first T20I which England won by 18 runs.

"When you play a team game, you need a momentum and it can come from any member of the team. When I took the catch, it created a sort of energy in the team and then Harleen also took a brilliant catch. So to create that energy, you need to take some extra effort," Harmanpreet said during the virtual press conference.

"Throughout the game, our ground fielding was good, we saved a lot of runs, and we also took some brilliant catches, so I think it is a great sign that our fielding has improved a lot."

In the 19th over, Harmanpreet took a low one-handed catch at long-on to end Nat Sciver's innings. Just a couple of balls later, Harleen took a relay catch at the boundary ropes to put an end to Amy Jones' innings.

"Abhay sir has been with us for quite some time, his little awareness makes you a better player. That is being reflected in our fielding.

"Earlier also, we used to make a lot of effort but the little adjustments that he has done with our fielding, the individual sessions that he has taken with the players that have helped," Harmanpreet said.

"The most important point was he judged every player where can do better fielding, so we are getting the results day by day from the effort that we have put in, which is a great positive," she added.

On being asked how India would look to bounce back in the series, Harmanpreet said: "We always play to win, unfortunately we lost a few wickets... so the approach will be the same. The wicket is good to bat on, so if we bat first we can score 10-15 runs extra, but next two games approach will remain the same.

The 2nd T20I between India women and England women will be played on Sunday.