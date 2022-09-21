Harmanpreet Kaur matches Mandhana's spectacular feat with sublime ODI century as India women smash second-highest total

Leading the Indian batting attack from the front in the 2nd One Day International (ODI) against hosts England on Tuesday, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur slammed a sensational century to help the visitors register a mammoth total. Continuing her stellar run in white-ball cricket during the away tour, Harmanpreet slammed her fifth ODI ton in the second encounter of the bilateral series between India and England at the St Lawrence Ground. The Indian batting superstar has also entered her name in the history books with her match-changing knock for the Women In Blue.

Accepting the invitation to bat first at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury, the visitors suffered an early blow in the form of Shafali Verma, who departed for 8 off 7 balls. While opener Smriti Mandhana scored 40 off 51 balls, wicketkeeper batter Yastika Bhatia perished for 26 off 34 balls in the 2nd ODI between India and England.

Making sure that India set a competitive target for England, Harmanpreet played a gem of a knock to stamp her authority in the high-profile series. Harmanpreet slammed a quick-fire century to script history in the 2nd ODI at Canterbury. Scoring her 5th ODI ton in the ongoing encounter, Indian skipper has got herself on level terms with Mandhana.

Harmanpreet and Mandhana now share the second spot in the list of Indian batters with ODI centuries in women's cricket. Legendary Indian batter Mithali Raj has scored the most number of centuries (7) for India in women's ODI cricket. Earlier, Mandhana had become the third Indian batter to reach 3,000 runs in women's ODI cricket.

Talking more about the match, skipper Harmanpreet enjoyed a 113-run stand with star batter Harleen Deol at Canterbury. Deol smashed 58 off 72 balls while skipper Harmanpreet remained unbeaten on 143 off 111 balls. Riding on Harmanpreet's sublime century, Team India managed to post 333-5 in the 50-over contest. This is also Team India's second highest total in women's ODI cricket.

