Harmanpreet Kaur raring to break the ‘final barrier’ in UAE to win Women's T20 WC title: ‘We learn from our defeats’

Harmanpreet Kaur is keen to break the final barrier in the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup, as Team India will look to take advantage of the UAE conditions. Under Harmanpreet Kaur's leadership, India played in the finals of the 2020 T20 World Cup and Commonwealth Games 2022, but they failed to cross the final hurdle against Australia on both occasions. The Indian skipper has taken the Indian team to great heights, but an ICC title has been missing from her legacy, which she would like to add to the trophy cabinet on October 20 in UAE. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead India in the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup,(PTI)

The T20 World Cup was recently shifted to the UAE from Bangladesh owing to the political unrest in the latter nation. The showpiece event will begin on October 3, and the final will be played on 20th of the same month.

“Whenever we play on this kind of stage (World Cup), we always want to do well. We have always done well in the past as well, and hopefully, this time we will break that final barrier and go all the way,” Harmanpreet told PTI videos.

The 35-year-old did not read too much about the venue shift and said the conditions in the UAE are quite similar to those in India.

“We have not played much cricket in the UAE. But the conditions in the UAE are going to be similar to Indian conditions.

“We will see how the conditions play out (there) and try to adjust ourselves to the conditions as soon as possible,” said Harmanpreet.

‘Hopefully, in this World Cup we tick all the boxes’

The Indian skipper has asserted that the teams have learnt from the defeats which pushed them back in past and are raring to dish out a “positive” game in the World Cup.

“As a team, we learn from our defeats and break those barriers that are pushing us back. Hopefully this time we can express ourselves in a more positive way in the World Cup,” she said.

Harmanpreet also backed the Indian bowlers, who floundered in the recent Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka, to deliver in the World Cup.

“The bowlers are working really hard as a team and, hopefully, in this World Cup we tick all the boxes," she added.