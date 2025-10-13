Harmanpreet Kaur refuses to blame India's strategic failure in Australia loss; throws lower-order batters under the bus

For the first time in four matches, India’s top five delivered, with openers Smriti Mandhana (80) and Pratika Rawal (75) adding 155 for the first wicket to set up a mammoth 330-run total against Australia in the Women’s World Cup 2025. Yet, as the defending champions chased down the record target with an over to spare, captain Harmanpreet Kaur felt India “could have added 30–40 more runs,” blaming the lower order for not capitalising on the strong start. India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur leaves the field after their loss in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match against Australia (AP)

This was the first time any team managed to get past the 300-run mark against the mighty Aussies, and India were at one point well-placed to post a huge target after finding themselves at 294 for four in 42.5 overs. After the triple-figure opening stand, the middle-order batters also got a decent start, but the subsequent batters couldn't cash in. India lost their next six wickets for just 36 runs to be folded in 48.5 overs as Annabel Sutherland ran through the Indian lower order, claiming her maiden five-wicket haul.

"The way we started, we could have added more 30-40 runs. We missed runs in the last six overs and that cost us," said Harmanpreet in the post-match presentation. "It was a good batting wicket, but not batting well in the last six overs cost us."

"Openers have been outstanding, because of them we have been scoring 300 runs. The last five overs cost us. Last three games we were not able to bat in the middle overs. Our lower order took responsibility," Harmanpreet added. "Today the first 40 overs were good. It is important how we come back, these things happen."

India's five-bowler ploy, a move aimed at strengthening their batting, also came under criticism after it backfired yet again. However, Harmanpreet refused to blame the set strategy.

"We'll sit and discuss. This combination has given us success. Two bad games are not going to make a difference," said Harmanpreet, who was forced to do the sixth bowler's job to make up for the lack of a bowler.

India will next travel to Indore to face England on Sunday.