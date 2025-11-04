Harmanpreet Kaur’s World Cup win to be immortalized with a wax statue beside Sachin, Kohli, and Dhoni

Harmanpreet Kaur’s World Cup legacy is set to travel from the cricket field to the walls of a historic fort. The Indian captain who led the team to their maiden Women’s ODI World Cup title in 2025 will soon be immortalised in wax at Jaipur’s iconic Nahargarh Fort. Harmanpreet Kaur poses for a picture with the trophy after the team's win in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final. (@BCCIWomen X)

Hamanpreet’s World Cup moment to be frozen in time

The Jaipur Wax Museum, housed inside the Sheesh Mahal in Nahargarh Fort, has announced that it will unveil a wax statue of Harmanpreet Kaur on March 8, 2026, coinciding with International Women’s Day. The installation is being billed as a tribute to India’s historic World Cup triumph and a celebration of women’s empowerment in sport.

Museum founder Anup Srivastava said the decision goes beyond commemorating a trophy win. In his view, Harmapreet represents courage, discipline and the belief that India women can lead on the biggest stages. He stressed that the museum’s aim is “not just to showcase famous personalities, but to honour those who have emerged as inspirations in society.”

With this addition, the museum will host two World Cup-winning captains from India cricket, MS Dhoni from the men’s game and Harmanpreet Kaur from the women’s side. Their statues will stand alongside those of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, already major crowd-pullers at the venue.

The tribute also reinforces the museum’s ongoing effort to spotlight women achievers. Its existing line-up features figures such as Kalpana Chawla, Saina Nehwal, Mother Teresa, Rajmata Gayatry Devi, and Hadi Rani, positioning Hamanpreet in a wider narrative of Indian women who have altered perceptions in their fields.

According to officials, work on the statue has already begun. The sculptors are using Harmanpreet’s look from the 2025 World Cup, including her on-field demeanour as the reference point. Advanced techniques are being employed to capture her posture, facial expressions, and intensity with as much realism as possible.

The Jaipur Wax Museum currently houses around 45 wax figures, ranging from Rajasthan’s royalty and national heroes to historical and contemporary icons. Set amid 2.5 million glass pieces in the Sheesh Mahal, it has become one of the city’s most distinctive tourist attractions.

When the curtain is finally lifted on March 8, Harmanpreet’s stature will stand as more than just another selfie spot. For visitors, especially young girls, it is likely to serve as a reminder that India’s World Cup win was not just about a trophy, but about a shift in how women’s cricket and women’s ambition are seen in the country.