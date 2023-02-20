Harmanpreet Kaur scripts magnificent world record in T20Is, beats Rohit Sharma to reach milestone

India women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Monday scripted a magnificent piece of history in world cricket, beating Indian men's team captain, Rohit Sharma, to the elusive feat. Harmanpreet scripted the record during India's final Group B match against Ireland Women in the T20 World Cup at the St George's Park in Gqeberha. (India vs Ireland Live score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023)

On taking the field at toss, before the start of the match against Ireland, Harmanpreet became the first player in the world - male or female - to appear in 150 matches in the T20I format.

The second-best in women's cricket in the format is New Zealand's Suzie Bates, who appeared in 143 matches, and the next best by an Indian is Smriti Mandhana, with 115 appearances. In men's cricket, Rohit stands ahead with 148 appearances for India since his debut in the format in 2007. Harmanpreet had equalled Rohit's feat in the Women's T20 World Cup match against West Indies and surpassed him during her appearance in the England match last week.

"It means a lot, I got an emotional message from my team-mates. Thanks to BCCI and ICC, we are able to play so many games," Harmanpreet said at toss when being reminded of the milestone she reached.

Talking about the match against Ireland, India captain won the toss and opted to bat first. India made only one change - Devika Vaidya in for Radha Yadav.

"We are going to bat first. Looks a hard and dry surface. Many of us haven't got that many runs, we need to express ourselves. Devika is playing in place of Radha," said Harmanpreet after winning the toss.

Ireland also made one change for the match - Georgina Dempsey is in for Jane Maguire.

"We have to put in our best performance, need to stick to the process. Think the pressure is on India in this game. The players have shown glimpses of what they are capable of doing at this stage," Ireland skipper Laura Delany said.

India will be aiming to beat Ireland, which will guarantee their place in the semi-final of the World Cup, joining England from Group B.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON