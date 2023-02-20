Home / Cricket / India vs Ireland Live score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet-led IND W eye semi-final berth vs IRE W in Group B
Live

India vs Ireland Live score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet-led IND W eye semi-final berth vs IRE W in Group B

cricket
Updated on Feb 20, 2023 04:45 PM IST

India Women vs Ireland Women Live Score, T20 World Cup 2023: Aiming to bounce back to winning ways, India face Ireland in Group B, on Monday. Follow here IND W vs IRE W Live Cricket Score and Latest Updates, straight from St. George’s Oval in Port Elizabeth.

IND W vs IRE W T20 Live Score: India Women vs Ireland Women T20 World Cup 2023
IND W vs IRE W T20 Live Score: India Women vs Ireland Women T20 World Cup 2023(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
India W vs Ireland W Live Score Latest Updates Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Aiming to qualify for the semi-finals, India face Ireland in Group B of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup 2023, at St. George's Oval in Port Elizabeth on Monday. Currently second in Group B, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. saw their winning streak end against England in their previous fixture, losing by 11 runs. Despite a disappointing defeat, India had plenty of positives, with Renuka Singh bagging her maiden T20I five-wicket haul, and Smriti Mandhana slamming an unbeaten half-century. Meanwhile, Richa Ghosh also played an unbeaten knock of 47 runs off 34 balls, but couldn't take India past the finish line. On the other hand, Ireland have been poor in the tournament and have lost their matches, crashing to a narrow six-wicket defeat against West Indies in their previous game, despite a strong half-century by Orla Prendergast. India will be aiming to get their campaign back on track and will be seeking a win. With pride at stake, Ireland will be eyeing a consolation victory against India.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 20, 2023 04:44 PM IST

    India W vs Ireland W Live Score Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Focus on Renuka Singh!

    Renuka has been in good form in South Africa, and bagged her maiden T20I five-wicket haul against England. She will be hoping to build on that momentum today!

  • Feb 20, 2023 04:31 PM IST

    India W vs Ireland W Live Score Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Anjum Chopra on India's selection

    Speaking on YouTube, former player Anjum spoke about India's selection for the Ireland game. "The team management and captain have that choice. If I have the choice, I will bring Devika Vaidya in for this game against Ireland. Yes, get Devika Vaidya back in place of Shikha Pandey because you get the leg-spin and batting option, and I feel you will need an additional spinner on the Newlands ground," she said.

    "Renuka Singh Thakur bowled a very good spell. It will be a challenge for her as similar conditions might not be there against Ireland. Pooja Vastrakar should get a little more bowling so that she gets her rhythm. It would be better if the left-arm spinners find their rhythm or else Deepti Sharma is seen bowling alone", she further added.

  • Feb 20, 2023 04:16 PM IST

    India W vs Ireland W Live Score Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur will need to improve her performance

    India skipper Harmanpreet hasn't been in the best form in South Africa, and has only been able to register 53 runs in three games. She has also gone missing with the bat in crucual situations, like the one against England.

  • Feb 20, 2023 04:05 PM IST

    Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Mithali Raj on India's defeat vs England

    Speaking on India's defeat vs England, legend Mithali Raj said, "The over that India lost Smriti Mandhana, that point was so crucial because she was building a partnership with Richa Ghosh. Until she was there, there were hopes that India could end up winning this game, but it was a tall ask from the lower-middle order of India to chase down the total."

    "England were expensive in the Powerplay, but when it came to the middle overs and the death overs, they were disciplined. They dried up the runs of the opposition, and got those wickets in the last few overs. (Sophie) Ecclestone – the No.1 T20 bowler – she showed why she’s the best in this format, getting Harmanpreet Kaur in her very first over", she further added.

  • Feb 20, 2023 03:55 PM IST

    India W vs Ireland W Live Score Women's T20 World Cup 2023: How can India qualify for semi-finals?

    A defeat against England has made India sweat for their semi-final berth. But Pakistan's defeat vs West Indies has given them confidence of qualifying for the semi-finals. A win against Ireland will guarantee qualification. But a defeat could see them miss out, which is if they slip below West Indies on net run rate, or Pakistan cause an upset vs England.

  • Feb 20, 2023 03:45 PM IST

    India W vs Ireland W Live Score Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Richa Ghosh in hot form!

    Currently in red-hot form, Richa Ghosh is fourth in the run chart, with 122 runs in three games, and she is also her side's highest scorer. Excellent tournament for the 19-year-old wicketkeeper-batter!

  • Feb 20, 2023 03:40 PM IST

    India W vs Ireland W Live Score Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Head-to-head

    Both sides have met only once in T20Is, which was five years ago, and India sealed a win. The match was during the 2018 T20 World Cup in Guyana.

  • Feb 20, 2023 03:31 PM IST

    India W vs Ireland W Live Score Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Squads

    India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Devika Vaidya, Harleen Deol, Anjali Sarvani, Yastika Bhatia

    Ireland: Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Laura Delany(c), Arlene Kelly, Mary Waldron(w), Leah Paul, Cara Murray, Jane Maguire, Georgina Dempsey, Rachel Delaney, Sophie MacMahon, Shauna Kavanagh

  • Feb 20, 2023 03:27 PM IST

    India W vs Ireland W Live Score Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Hello and good afternoon everyone!

    Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match between India and Ireland, straight from St. George's Oval in Port Elizabeth. Stay tuned folks, for some exciting cricket!

Topics
women's t20 world cup india women cricket team ireland cricket team india vs ireland + 2 more

