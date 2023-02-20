India vs Ireland Live score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet-led IND W eye semi-final berth vs IRE W in Group B

India W vs Ireland W Live Score Latest Updates Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Aiming to qualify for the semi-finals, India face Ireland in Group B of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup 2023, at St. George's Oval in Port Elizabeth on Monday. Currently second in Group B, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. saw their winning streak end against England in their previous fixture, losing by 11 runs. Despite a disappointing defeat, India had plenty of positives, with Renuka Singh bagging her maiden T20I five-wicket haul, and Smriti Mandhana slamming an unbeaten half-century. Meanwhile, Richa Ghosh also played an unbeaten knock of 47 runs off 34 balls, but couldn't take India past the finish line. On the other hand, Ireland have been poor in the tournament and have lost their matches, crashing to a narrow six-wicket defeat against West Indies in their previous game, despite a strong half-century by Orla Prendergast. India will be aiming to get their campaign back on track and will be seeking a win. With pride at stake, Ireland will be eyeing a consolation victory against India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON