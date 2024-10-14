Harmanpreet Kaur's bizarre final over act leaves fans baffled in IND vs AUS match, demand 'serious questioning'

India fell to a 9-run loss against Australia in what was a must-win encounter for the women in blue, as their T20 World Cup 2024 group stage qualification is placed into jeopardy. India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur walks off the field after losing to Australia during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.(AP)

Set to chase 153 runs after Australia’s batting innings, India were playing fairly well but couldn’t quite keep up with the required run-rate in the middle overs. Harmapreet Kaur scored a second consecutive half-century, but wasn’t at her fluid best, and ultimately left too much for herself to do in the final few overs.

Harmanpreet’s 54*(47) was a solid innings, but scored at a rate which wasn’t quite up to the task in a match which required her to go at an excess of 8 rpo when she stepped in to bat. She couldn’t find the boundary often enough in the middle overs, and despite a late flurry, meant she finished her innings with a strike-rate of just 114.89.

Reactions to Harmanpreet's innings

Although she was India’s highest scorer on a pitch that was slightly difficult for batting, netizens expressed their disappointment and displeasure at letting the match fall out of India’s hands heading into the death.

There were also question marks over Harmanpreet's decision-making in the last over of the game, with India needing an achievable 14 after a big 19th over.

Kaur took a single off the first ball, and Pooja Vastrakar was immediately bowled by Annabel Sutherland. With India needing 13 off 3 later, Kaur again took a single instead of backing herself to force a super over.

Harmanpreet had scored the fast half-century of her T20I career in the previous match against Sri Lanka, as her score helped India establish a big total and remain competitive in the group.

However, with more pressure on her after the top order failed in this innings, Harmanpreet couldn't quite get the job done against Australia yet again.

India now depend on neighbours Pakistan sparking an upset against New Zealand, which is the only way in which they will succeed in qualifying from Group A. India and New Zealand are currently both tied on six points, with the Kiwis having beaten India in their opener in this tournament.