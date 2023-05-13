Harry Brook and Mayank Agarwal benched again, Abdul Samad Impact Player option: SRH's predicted XI vs LSG in IPL 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on May 13. The Aiden Markram-led side will hope to continue their winning run after a last-ball victory against RR in their last game. After losing their opening two games convincingly to RR and LSG, SRH bounced back in style by winning their next two games against PBKS and KKR. But then lost consecutive games to MI, CSK and DC. They lost to DC in Hyderabad as the batters buckled under the pressure from the DC bowlers and SRH fell short of the 145-run target by 7 runs in the end. SRH avenged the loss in Hyderabad by defeating DC by 9 runs in Delhi and getting a much-needed win under their belt while also ensuring that they don’t drop to the bottom of the table. SRH then lost to KKR in Hyderabad. IPL 2023: Harry Brook plays a shot.(PTI)

Last time out, Impactful knocks from Abhishek Sharma (55 off 34) and Rahul Tripathi (47 off 29) laid the platform for SRH before blistering cameos under pressure from Glenn Phillips (25 off 7) and Abdul Samad (17* off 7) powered SRH past the finish line against RR as they chased down a target of 215.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won four and lost six of their ten games so far and are second from bottom on the table with faint hopes of making it to the playoffs. There have been flashes of brilliance from the SRH batters but none of them have made consistent contributions so far this season. They will hope that the batters can show some consistency in the final four games.

Brook has scored 163 runs, Rahul Tripathi has scored 237 runs and Markram has scored 179 runs so far, Abhishek Sharma has also chipped in with 203 runs. Mayank Agarwal has scored 187 runs. Brook and Agarwal were replaced in the playing eleven by Anmolpreet and Phillips against RR and are expected to sit out the upcoming game too. Heinrich Klaasen has done really well down the order this season and SRH have relied on him more than they would have liked. He has scored 215 runs so far.

As for the bowlers, Mayank Markande has picked up 11 wickets so far this season at an economy of seven. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Marco Jansen have picked up 9 wickets each. Natarajan has also chipped in with 8 wickets so far. Umran Malik has also chipped in with 5 scalps but has been very expensive and has hence been omitted from the playing eleven for the last few games. Vivrant Sharma is expected to continue in the team in place of Kartik Tyagi.

SRH’s predicted XI vs LSG:

Openers: Anmolpreet Singh, Abhishek Sharma.

Middle order: Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips.

All-rounders: Marco Jansen, Vivrant Sharma.

Bowlers: T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande.

Impact Player: SRH could rely on Abdul Samad, Mayank Agarwal or Mayank Dagar as their Impact Player options.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON